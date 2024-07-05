Music producer, Samklef, has said he would not let singer, Seun Kuti, rest and would ensure that he buries him with humility

In a series of posts, he stated that the Afrobeats singer is fond of calling out his colleagues and currently has an issue with Iyabo Ojo

He added that the Grammy award nomination he got is not the same as winning the award and should take several seats backward

Nigerian music producer, Samuel Oguachuba, aka Samklef, got the attention of many netizens after he dragged Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti, and made a series of posts against him.

Samklef slams Seun Kuti for bragging about his Grammy nomination. Image credit: @samklef, @bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

He also said that Seun's Grammy nomination differs from winning the award. The music star added that Femi Kuti, Seun's older brother, is the only true son of the late Afrobeats icon, Fela Kuti.

The music producer shamed his beard and recalled when Seun slapped a policeman. According to him, Seun is supposed to be in jail and not the cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky.

His words were the response to Seun's Instagram post that he does not respond to artistes without Grammy-award nominations.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Samklef had previously tackled him for hiding under his father's glory and asked his fans to name one hit song of Seun. He also promised the person N500k.

See Samklef and Seun's posts below:

Reactions to Samklef's post

Several netizens have reacted to Samklef's post. See some of the comments below:

@prince_ohhla:

"It's funny the way Seun belittles the White and also brags about their award.. Dude go just they go back and front gaslighting his followers."

@uncle_jeff_official:

"For the way you cooked Seun you just gained a follower. Samklef noni, big shoe."

@just_lifes_path:

"I’m surprised he keeps mentioning Grammy, for someone who criticizes the western world he’s surely confused."

@gamglobalworld:

"Very confused and complicated somebody, Na so so big Grammar when nor they correlate him they speak, one min Pan Africanist second minute Grammy nominee, too much Igbo."

@sir_gcw:

"Sam don give am handicap reply."

@iam_zaiiii:

"I support Samklef. Someone need to humble that Agbaya wey no get sense, lock him up and release Bobrisky."

@mannyspeaks2009:

"Samklef Oya sorry. This one too enter abeg eh don doo. Sir Klef."

@enomi_55:

"Seun don jam person wey craze pass am. Make una dey yab una selves I’m enjoying this!"

fstar2:

"Sam has destroyed Seun."

Samklef slams Seun Kuti for supporting Verydarkman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Samklef had made his grievance known to Seun Kuti for supporting social media activist, Verydarkman.

The former music producer referred to Verydarkman and Seun Kuti as ex-cellmates and noted that the latter talks too much.

He also joked that whenever Verydarkman is contesting for president, Kuti will go in for the vice president.

Source: Legit.ng