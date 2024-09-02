British-Nigerian record producer and recording artist, Okunola Abdul Maleek Anu-Oluwapo Shoyebi has slammed a troll who came for him

The trolls came for the singer using the bird app, where they talked down on his music career and gave Wizkid credit for his fame

British-Nigerian record producer and recording artist, Okunola Abdul Maleek did not take things easy on Twitter trolls after the tested his patience.

It will be recalled that Wizkid and Maleek Berry go way back in the industry, and apart from embarking on several joint projects, they identify as friends.

However, Twitter users decided to test Maleek's patience when they began to throw shades at him by discrediting his career.

Maleek Berry noted that his silence has been taken for meekness, but fans need to know that he is a "forefather" in the music industry.

Another fan discredited him, and added that it was Ayodeji Balogun, widely known as Wizkid that made him.

Maleek called one of the trolls a peasant and asked for his account details, but unfortunately, the troll declined and asked if Maleek had eaten instead.

See the exchange here:

How fans reacted to the exchange

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ayomi___x:

"Oya send your aza. You sure say you don chop?“ coming from someone who actually hasn’t eaten."

@just_jerseyit:

"No Maleek berry slanderer would be tolerated."

@thevitamiink:

"They don’t know who berry is?"

@vcasmir_:

"Send your Aza you still dey talk, some people too do ooo."

@flawlesstoke013:

"Maleek berry shouldn't have stood so low nau."

@lyra_foods:

"So when someone insults you, the next thing to do is offer them money?"

@z_____wendykoko:

"Maleek is an OG too,his efforts in the music industry shouldn't be belittled."

@ikaydhan:

"Maleek berry correct 100% , na him make me even start to they like Afro beats."

Maleek Berry talks About Inventing Wizkid's Nickname

Okunola Abdul Maleek Anu-Oluwapo Shoyebi, professionally known as Maleek Berry, has shared how he came up with Wizkid's nickname.

The British-Nigerian record producer and recording artist surfaced on the gram in a throwback video where she shared his relationship with Wizkid.

The music producer's revelation coincidently surfaced after Davdio claimed he introduced him to Wizkid.

