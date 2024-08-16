Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of P-Square seems to have moved on from the drama trailing him and his twin brother’s relationship

The music star took to his Instagram page to share a new photo of himself despite the scandal trailing his family

Paul’s new post triggered a series of reactions from netizens with many of them advising him

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, of the defunct P-Square group, recently shared a new photo on social media amid the drama surrounding his family.

Recall that fans became aware of P-Square's recent split after Paul claimed that his twin brother, Peter, got him arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Paul’s revelation was followed by a counter-claim from Peter, who shared that their big brother, Jude, had been stealing from them for years. The family drama eventually spilled over to their wives, Anita, Lola and Ifeoma.

Despite the whole P-Square and Jude scandal, Paul shared a new photo of himself on his Instagram page. In his caption he wrote: “Ihe neme” which means “things are happening”.

See Rudeboy’s post below:

Nigerians advise Paul Okoye

Shortly after Paul Okoye posted a new photo online amid his issues with his twin brother, many Nigerians took to his comment section to advise him. Read some of their reactions below:

Gollokillo:

“Love your brother one day you will live this world just make peace if not go Ukraine.”

modozie4kt':

“You will find peace not by trying to escape your problems, but by confronting them courageously. One love.”

Dr.s_l_y:

“Guys,this are men... And I can tell you that they love themselves more than you think you love them... love leads.”

drsno_official:

“Matured 🙌.”

carolarheghan:

“Go and settle with your brother pls.”

Chukwu_necherem_:

“Let love lead🦅.”

queen.dike:

“Jude separating 1 soul in 2 body 😢 let love lead ❤ ️.”

thegorgeousacholibae:

“It's P square or nothing.”

Wickedvybe:

“Before you post anything, God and make peace with your brother. Then come back here we go listen to you.”

Iam_atere1:

“Bro,go back and settle with your twins brother and then come back for us❤️❤️❤️...Let LOVE❤️ Lead.....ONE LOVE KEEP US TOGETHER.”

fidelnedo:

“Those of you attacking him to go and settle with his brother. I don't think you're right to tell him what to do. Take note that Brothers fight and quarrel in life. It takes wisdom and understanding to know what is hurting anyone of them. They all need your support and prayers that God should settle anything bringing any issues out. I love both of them they remain Brothers for life no matter what comes their ways let love Lead the Okoye family.”

Real__victoria_braide:

“Your brother loves you please settle with him ah u can’t forgive brother that grow up with you eat together bath together do things together for more than 20yrs. Rudeboy just know if you didn’t settle with your brother and anything happens you leave this world your not making heaven there is no forgiveness in the grave. Jesus Christ forgives.”

Obele_agu_official:

“Blood is thicker than water ❤️❤️ don’t be deceived 👂👂.”

Charlie_clips23:

“Get out bra!!!! we no send you.”

Ekendo60dolls:

“Respect baba🙌🙌🔥 , only God knows the truth between you and your brother,I no send online blasphemy.”

comrade_anti_shayman:

“Na when one of una die una go forgive una sef abi?😂 na that one go shock una pass oo.”

Paul Okoye's ex-wife Anita speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Okoye of P-Square's ex-wife, Anita, made headlines after breaking her silence on social media.

It came shortly after her ex-inlaw, Peter shared a post about Jude stealing from them while addressing the EFCC arrest claims.

On her Instagram stories, the mum of three shared a cryptic post, accompanied by a caption that seemed to carry a heavy message.

