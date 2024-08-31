Emmanuel Eboue and his childhood sweetheart, Stephanie Boede, have officially walked down the aisle

The former Ivorian international, who divorced his ex-wife from Belgium in 2017, has found love again

Eboue and Boede went on to marry in a court wedding in 2018, and in August 2024, they had their white wedding

Seven years after divorcing a Belgian woman, Aurelie Bertrand, former Ivorian international Emmanuel Eboue has remarried.

The 41-year-old ex-Arsenal star walked down the aisle for the second time on Friday, August 30, 2024, in Abidjan.

He made his relationship with his childhood sweetheart, Stephanie Boede, an Ivorian businesswoman, official.

All roads led to the famous Sofitel in the Cocody area of Abidjan, where the former footballer married his lover.

This comes seven years after he parted ways with his Belgian spouse, Aurelie.

Eboue practically lost everything in the divorce battle with Aurelie and was stripped of all his assets.

Vanguard reports that the Ivorian earned millions during his seven years in England’s top-flight and then more than £1.5million a year at Turkish side Galatasaray.

He struggled with life hiding from cops and bailiffs after being ordered by a judge to transfer his remaining Enfield home to his wife at the time.

According to Sports Grail, Eboue denied rumours that he went bankrupt because his ex-wife, Aurelie Bertrand, got all of his assets.

He returned home to his ex-girlfriend, Stephanie Boede. The two went on to marry in a court wedding in 2018, and in August 2024, they had their white wedding.

