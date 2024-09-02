Verydarkman has reacted to Victor Osimhen's summer transfer dilemma from Serie A side Napoli

The social media critic who drummed support for Osimhen amid backlash from Nigerians also shared his take on the footballer's possible transfer to Saudi Arabia

Verydarkman, however, caused an uproar after he claimed Osimhen was better than Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe

Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has joined other prominent figures to support Victor Osimhen despite the backlash he has faced on social media over his transfer dilemma.

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has been caught between accepting a mouthwatering offer from Saudi Arabia or reducing his wage to join Premier League side Chelsea.

While he is yet to decide on his future, the Super Eagles star has been left out of Napoli's squad.

They are trying to frustrate Osimhen - VDM

Verydarkman recalled how Osimhen, who was the hero of Napels in 2023 after he helped the Serie A side win their first trophy in over 30 years, is being downplayed.

The critic also replied to those tagging Osimhen as greedy, stating that the footballer deserves better pay than Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Man City's Erling Haaling, who, according to VDM, is better than him.

VDM, however, advised Osimhen not to consider moving to Saudi Arabia as he still has a lot to offer in Europe.

What people are saying about VDM's comment on Osimhen

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

Awhen2000:

"Because him carry you go davido wedding."

bellick01:

"This is the first time I won’t be agreeing with VeryDarkMan, I think he’s high on something to have thought about Osimhen being better than Haaland and Mbappe."

Collins19Onah

"Nah because he followed him inside his jet, that why he said this thing."

grant_tile:

"Victor Osimeh is a very good player and I support him every day of the week. However, based on records available, he is no where near Haaland and Mbappe!!!"

dera_theking:

“Haaland is not better than Osimhen” It’s these lies you guys keep telling that’ll make him make bad choices. No qualms."

Ighalo defends Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Al-Wehda of Saudi striker Odion Ighalo opened up on his discussion with embattled Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The uncertainty has continued to generate talking points in Nigeria, and Odion Ighalo has backed the striker in returning to his best.

Ighalo disclosed that he discussed with the embattled forward and could feel the pain in his voice.

Source: Legit.ng