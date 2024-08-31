Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, failed to complete a transfer away from Napoli before the summer window closed

The marquee striker was linked with several clubs, including Chelsea and Saudi Professional League outfit, Al Ahli

We now shift the spotlight to other options the 25-year-old forward could explore following the closure of the window

Victor Osimhen found himself at the centre of transfer speculation this summer, with a move away from Napoli seemingly inevitable.

The Nigerian forward, who has been a standout performer during his time with the Neapolitans, appeared destined for an exit, particularly after the appointment of Antonio Conte as coach.

Reports suggested that Napoli's hierarchy had informed Conte to prepare his squad without Osimhen, as a transfer seemed imminent.

Victor Osimhen during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Bologna FC at Diego Armando Maradona stadium on May 11th, 2024. Image: Cesare Purini.

Source: Getty Images

In anticipation of Osimhen's departure, Conte ensured the club secured the signing of Romelu Lukaku, while Osimhen was largely sidelined from the first-team setup.

Amid these developments, the 25-year-old striker was heavily linked with moves to Chelsea and Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.

However, in the final hours of the summer transfer window, negotiations took an unexpected turn, with both clubs failing to reach an agreement with Napoli and the player. This breakdown in talks led transfer expert, Fabrice Hawkins, to declare the deal as off.

Nonetheless, as the new season unfolds, we now turn our attention to the options available to Osimhen, with the summer window firmly closed.

Options Osimhen could consider

A move to Saudi Arabia

While Al Ahli showed the most interest in signing the Nigerian, several other clubs were also linked with Osimhen.

The Napoli star could still consider a temporary move to the Middle East before their transfer window closes. This option seems especially viable for the forward, given reports of Napoli’s announcement that he has been excluded from the first-team setup.

A transfer to Turkey

Another potential option for the forward could be a transfer to Turkey. A loan move to one of the Turkish football powerhouses might be feasible, but his substantial wage demands could pose a significant obstacle to the deal.

A stay in Napoli till the winter

Of all the options available to the Nigerian star, this seems to be the most plausible. Confined to Napoli, the forward might opt to bide his time, train with the club’s U21 squad, and wait for the winter transfer window in January 2025 to secure his move away.

Presently, the forward who played a key role in securing Napoli’s first Scudetto since 1990 appears to have completely fractured his relationship with the club’s hierarchy.

Nigerian players hopeful of moves

Legit.ng reported on four Nigerian players who could change clubs before the summer transfer window deadline day on August 30, including Victor Osimhen.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year and the most sought-after forward in the world is still hopeful of leaving Napoli, with Saudi Arabia and Chelsea two of the likely destinations.

Source: Legit.ng