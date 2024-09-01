“No Player Will Be Reintegrated”: Antonio Conte Says Amid Osimhen’s Transfer Saga

Victor Osimhen will not be integrated into the Napoli first team, according to head coach Antonio Conte

The tactician disclosed that strong players have arrived following their dramatic win over Parma on Saturday

Osimhen has been removed from Napoli's Serie A squad list for the 2024-2025 season, as his future remains uncertain

Napoli manager Antonio Conte has responded to questions over the possibility of Victor Osimhen returning to the first team.

The Italian club initially withdrew Osimhen's iconic No.9 jersey and handed it to new signing Romelu Lukaku.

Napoli further removed the Nigerian striker from their Serie A squad list for the 2024-2025 season.

Antonio Conte has made his stance over Victor Osimhen clear. Photo: Emmanuele Ciancaglini.

Source: Getty Images

The Partenopei rescinded the shirt decision and then handed the Belgian the No.11 instead of the figure published earlier.

Following the close of the summer transfer window in England, Osimhen seems stranded in Italy as his future looks uncertain.

Soccernet reports that Napoli boss Antonio Conte stated that stronger players have now arrived at the club.

Although Osimhen remains a Partenopei, Conte's stance remains unchanged as the Italian tactician says the Nigerian forward is not in his plans.

This decision was evident when Osimhen was omitted from Napoli’s squad for their dramatic Serie A victory over Parma, with new signing Lukaku also on the scoresheet.

What did Antonio Conte say about Osimhen?

Speaking over the possible reintegration of players into the first team, Conte charged:

“No player will be reintegrated. Those who are out of the project will remain out of the project.

"We made our choices and work in one direction all together”.

Reflecting on Napoli’s transfer activity, the former Chelsea of England manager added:

“Strong players have arrived from a market that was difficult and at times blocked. They came to fill the slots, and I’m happy with the work done by the club.”

Ighalo defends Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Al-Wehda of Saudi striker Odion Ighalo opened up on his discussion with Osimhen.

The Nigerian international has been enmeshed in transfer drama involving the Italian club and interested teams.

Ighalo disclosed that he discussed with the embattled forward and could feel the pain in his voice.

Source: Legit.ng