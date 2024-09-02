Victor Osimhen remains a Napoli player following collapsed deals with several clubs, including Chelsea and Al Ahli

Nigerian comedian Mr Jollof has suggested that the striker's ordeal could be a result of his social media outburst against Finidi George

According to the entertainer, coaches will be wary of their dealings with the striker over the possibility of him recording conversations

Popular Nigerian comedian Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, known as Mr Jollof, has berated Victor Osimhen for recording his phone conversation with Finidi George.

After the Super Eagles poor outing in June following a draw to South Africa and a loss to Benin in the World Cup qualifiers, controversy led to an Osimhen outburst on social media.

At the time, the Nigeria Football Federation had stated that the Napoli striker would be out for four weeks, prompting Finidi to call up Kenneth Igboke in his place.

Mr Jollof says it would be difficult for coaches to trust Victor Osimhen over recorded conversation with Finidi George. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

What happened with Victor Osimhen and Finidi George?

Days after the loss to Benin, the Nigerian media space was awash with news that Finidi claimed Osimhen could have made himself available to play, thereby questioning the striker's commitment to the national team.

A furious Osimhen went live on Instagram to fire back at the then-Super Eagles coach, claiming he had even recorded evidence of the conversation with the tactician over the injury.

According to a transcript published by Channel STV, Osimhen said:

"Everybody knows I play my heart out whether it is [for my] club side or national team. I won't allow anybody to disrespect me.

"I won't allow anyone to stain my name. I don't care if what Finidi said is true or false. But I'll share the video, picture, and screenshot of my conversation with Finidi on my [Instagram] story because some of you believe I would allow disrespect because I play football."

Mr Jollof berates Osimhen

While expressing displeasure over the transfer debacle of the Super Eagles striker after deals collapsed, Mr Jollof suggested that coaches would not trust the forward.

In a video shared on his Instagram handle with the caption, "Make una allow me drink water in peace. I wish VO9 the best in his endeavors", Mr Jollof said:

"I do not wish Victor Osimhen anything bad, nor am I praying for his downfall. He is not even down anyway. It's just a trying time.

"How can you come out publicly to say that you recorded the conversation of your coach? No coach would want to trust you.

"At the end of the day, I tried to correct, but they blocked me. My message to him is to put in the work in these trying times.

"Prove yourself that you are still Victor Osimhen; delay is not a denial."

Ighalo defends Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Al-Wehda of Saudi striker Odion Ighalo opened up on his discussion with embattled Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The uncertainty has continued to generate talking points in Nigeria, and Odion Ighalo has backed the striker in returning to his best.

Ighalo disclosed that he discussed with the embattled forward and could feel the pain in his voice.

