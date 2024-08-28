Music producer, Don Jazzy, has reacted to the claim of an X user @sarkideyforyou, who posted the alleged amount he gave Egungun of Lagos

The content creator had interviewed Don Jazzy and reportedly asked him to support his career and the photos of both of them were posted online

Don Jazzy's response made many netizens laugh and they observed that what the X user posted online was fake information

Music producer, Michael Collins Ajere, aka Don Jazzy, has responded to the news that he gave content creator Kuje Adegoke, aka Egungun of Lagos, $300m.

Don Jazzy reacts to claims he gave Egungun of Lagos $300m. Image credit: @Donjazzy

Source: Instagram

It was posted by an X user, @sarkideyforyou, which circulated on the internet. Don Jazzy and Egungun of Lagos took pictures together after the latter had interviewed the music executive.

Egungun was said to have requested support from Don Jazzy and @sarkindeyforyu's tweet was supposed to prove that Don Jazzy fulfilled Egungun's desire.

However, the post was false. According to the Mavin Records boss, he does not want the two zeros in front of the $300m. He said Egungun could give him the $3m in it and he would sincerely ap

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This got netizens laughing and they concluded that some fans, especially on Facebook, can be overzealous in sharing false information.

See the tweet and Don Jazzy's response below:

Reactions to Don Jazzy's response

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to Don Jazzy's tweet below:

@abazwhyllzz:

"That guy think say here na Facebook, he just dey post numbers anyhow."

@Mrnooodles001:

"Make them comot the 00m for the back make them give me the $3m."

@MichaelOyewole_:

"Wow that’s massive. Abeg help me beg am to commot the 2 zeroes just give me 30k Naira back. I go appreciate die."

@Ishow_leck:

"Baba! You want collect the money you dashed Egungun back."

@Irunnia_:

"You dey deny your gift?"

@kayzywizzzy:

"The tweet resemble Facebook post."

Don Jazzy celebrates Mavins Records at 12

Legit.ng earlier reported that Don Jazzy celebrated his record label at 12.

The multi-talent founded his label, Mavin Records, in 2012 after parting ways with his jointly run label, Mo'hits.

Jazzy shared a music video of Mavin all-stars, spanning from the time of Tiwa Savage to Di'ja, Reekado Banks, and others.

Source: Legit.ng