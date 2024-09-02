TikTok star Peller grabbed people's attention online after a video showed him speaking fluently in the English language

The comic personality, known for his wrong use of tenses, was seen trying to converse in proper English while engaging his friends

The trending footage of Peller had netizens dishing out their observations on the internet sensation

It appears TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, knows his way around the English language, as seen in a recent video of him that went viral online.

The comedian, known for cracking jokes with his misplaced tenses, was seen speaking fluently in the midst of his friends.

Peller stunned netizens with good English in clip. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

The trending clip sighted by Legit.ng on Elon Musk’s X saw the young social media sensation talking to the male counterpart in the gathering about the first time they met and the countenance they exchanged.

Peller tried to imitate the American accent, which fans online found fascinating.

The caption of the video read:

“Peller can speak English fluently without making any mistakes? This guy has been pretending for a while.”

Legit.ng had reported how Peller bagged an award during the last Trendupp awards and took off his shoes as he moved to the stage to receive his award.

However, his acceptance speech, in which he expressed his gratitude to his supporters, stirred confusion.

Peller spoke the same way he spoke in his content, using poor English grammar, and netizens had questions.

Watch the video below:

Peller spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@rufai_twit:

"Wait that other guy at the back speak Yoruba."

@KINGRabbi01:

"English wey him cram."

@lerdhan1:

"Wetin dey worry that girl beside him?"

@talllizzy_girl:

"Y’all posting this guy, what does he bring to the society ?? omo."

@RoyalX001:

"Nothing is funny or close to being funny or interesting about this video."

@TarantinZ00t:

"This one na ekiti American English."

@Bengamin247:

"If him no pretend, him no go see food chop."

@victoru57452193:

"Who be this small boy wey him mouth be like bowl with too many teeth."

How Peller left people worried

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller left people worried with a video of him suggesting a tragic event was about to happen to him.

Peller, who made headlines after visiting Olamide's studio, said in a moving video, 'You all will cry for me soon.'

"Hope say u never go use ritual get 5mins fame Oooo ???? we no go cry o," a netizen said.

