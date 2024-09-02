TikTok Star Peller Amazes Netizens With Video of Him Speaking Correct English for the First Time
- TikTok star Peller grabbed people's attention online after a video showed him speaking fluently in the English language
- The comic personality, known for his wrong use of tenses, was seen trying to converse in proper English while engaging his friends
- The trending footage of Peller had netizens dishing out their observations on the internet sensation
It appears TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, knows his way around the English language, as seen in a recent video of him that went viral online.
The comedian, known for cracking jokes with his misplaced tenses, was seen speaking fluently in the midst of his friends.
The trending clip sighted by Legit.ng on Elon Musk’s X saw the young social media sensation talking to the male counterpart in the gathering about the first time they met and the countenance they exchanged.
Portable Zazu jubilates as he secures 10-year Canada work permit, clip excites fans: "Alhamdulillah"
Peller tried to imitate the American accent, which fans online found fascinating.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
The caption of the video read:
“Peller can speak English fluently without making any mistakes? This guy has been pretending for a while.”
Legit.ng had reported how Peller bagged an award during the last Trendupp awards and took off his shoes as he moved to the stage to receive his award.
However, his acceptance speech, in which he expressed his gratitude to his supporters, stirred confusion.
Peller spoke the same way he spoke in his content, using poor English grammar, and netizens had questions.
Watch the video below:
Peller spurs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
@rufai_twit:
"Wait that other guy at the back speak Yoruba."
@KINGRabbi01:
"English wey him cram."
@lerdhan1:
"Wetin dey worry that girl beside him?"
@talllizzy_girl:
"Y’all posting this guy, what does he bring to the society ?? omo."
@RoyalX001:
"Nothing is funny or close to being funny or interesting about this video."
@TarantinZ00t:
"This one na ekiti American English."
@Bengamin247:
"If him no pretend, him no go see food chop."
@victoru57452193:
"Who be this small boy wey him mouth be like bowl with too many teeth."
How Peller left people worried
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller left people worried with a video of him suggesting a tragic event was about to happen to him.
Peller, who made headlines after visiting Olamide's studio, said in a moving video, 'You all will cry for me soon.'
"Hope say u never go use ritual get 5mins fame Oooo ???? we no go cry o," a netizen said.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.