Popular TikTok star and content creator Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, recently caused a buzz on social media with a video of him suggesting a tragic event was about to happen to him.

Peller, who made headlines after visiting Olamide's studio, said in a moving video, 'You all will cry for me soon.'

He, however, didn't share details of what he meant as he said only those in his inner circle were aware of what was about to happen.

Peller also urged fans not to cry for him as he doesn't want fake love from anyone.

Watch the video of Peller that has left people worried below:

Speculations trail Peller's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens made different claims about the TikTok star. Read them below:

_kingdex:

"Positive prayers for you bro..the fame came so fast and its grace and same God will give you grace to handle it..enemies go choke buh you go pass..nah another tears of joy we go see."

sugardestiny_official:

"You Will ask God for water and God will give you raining diamonds."

scoobynero:

"Hope say u never go use ritual get 5mins fame Oooo ???? we no go cry Oooo."

mr_silly11:

"Na people wey there hands no pure dey talk like that. God’s promises for our lives is long life. He said, with long life I will satisfy him and show him my salvation."

bdafreshboi:

"So sad Abeg gimme your tiktok account before you go."

vicky_ty71:

"I don't think he understands what he saying she.. regardless, make una help us check on him oo."

emblem_001:

"Na you know where you go carry soap oo."

Peller dismisses the tragic event

However, in another post via his Instastory, Peller clarified what he meant by his statement in the video.

He said: "Na tears of joy very soon."

See his post below:

Peller drags Saida Boj

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller called out Saida Boj for insulting him on her IG Live.

He called her several demeaning names, including being a 'stinking goat'.

Peller said Saida was looking for clout and cheap fame and that he did not care about her.

