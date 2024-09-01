A video of Portable Zazu calling out colleagues in the entertainment industry for not donating to ailing TG Omori is trending online

The Zeh Nation boss, who berated his colleagues, recalled how some celebrities donated millions to Bobrisky

Portable Zazu's recent call-out has been met with mixed reactions as some netizens took sides with the singer

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, is trending online over a video of him calling out Nigerian celebrities for failing to make financial contributions towards the medical bills of ailing video director Thankgod Omori, aka TG Omori.

Recall that the cinematographer recently underwent an unsuccessful kidney transplant surgery in Lagos, stirring reactions from the likes of Davido, Kizz Daniel and others.

However, none of them have publicly made any donation towards TG Omori's medical bills.

Portable says entertainment industry is about fake love

The Zeh Nation boss berated Nigerian celebrities for not donating to the ailing video director, adding that the entertainment industry “is full of fake love.”

Portable lamented that the likes of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Mavin boss Don Jazzy, and Tonto Dikeh, among others, donated to Bobrisky during his prison ordeal but failed to extend the same gesture to TG Omori, who is chronically ill.

He said:

“TG Omori has a kidney problem and celebrities are not donating money or kidney for him but Victor Osimhen and others donated money for Bobrisky who has no value. The industry is full of fake love."

Watch video as Portable calls out colleagues

People react as Portable calls out colleagues

GucciStarboi:

"Lol if TG ask for money people wey go donate go plenty sha, no be everything be fake love."

mister_ade5:

"Lowkey we all know Portable talks facts sometimes but we are not fit to judge others for their decisions too."

olawale_moo:

"Let him donate his own kidney if he really cares instead of calling out the whole music industry."

reallest_gee:

"We can’t say who text him or visited him cos real life no be social media, we only know those people gave money to Bob risky cos she posted it herself but them dey crase."

