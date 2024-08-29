Nigerian singer Falz spurred a frenzy online after he shared pictures of him carrying a newborn baby

The hip-hop superstar was seen standing on a street abroad, holding the tender being with his two hands

While the Bop Daddy Crooner didn’t mention who the baby belonged to, fans and netizens took the comments to express their astonishment

Nigerian singer Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, sparked reactions online after sharing photos of himself with a newborn.

Falz posted pictures of himself on the street abroad, holding the baby in his arms as they posed for the camera.

Falz shared a picture of himself and a baby. Credit: @falzthebadguy

Source: Instagram

The Bop Daddy crooner and the little baby looked in the opposite direction as the camera.

See his post below:

Falz spurs reactions online

In the comments, fans and netizens questioned the singer about the child, while some of his female fans expressed their disappointment.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions:

sheyebanks:

"Bop daddy has a sweet baby ! 🍼 Congratulations bro."

datwarrigirl:

"This picture na just stress to me, now I have to check on someone if they are breathing fine."

theibukunoluwa1:

"Research says a lot of women are heartbroken as a result of this post."

marniproject_interiors:

"I can’t see clearly, heeeey gaaad pls say something."

savvyrinu:

"Since nobody wants to ask, uncle, who owns the child?"

justabimbola_:

"Can someone explain this picture,all of a sudden, everything is blurry."

princessdaprada:

"Congratulations Folarin, make I help plenty people talk wetin dey their mind."

___omololasilver__:

"Guys, I'm selling oxygen because I'm sure this post has restricted many ladies' airflow."

queen_delight01:

"Falz Abeg no add to this migraine wey I dey get biko. return pikin for the owner."

__fabzsneh_:

"Give who get pikin pikin o. Na you I Dey use guide o. Don’t break my heart like this Folarin."

_.popsycle:

"You guys I went to his sister’s page, she just had a baby! That’s his niece! you guys can breathe now, you’re welcome."

tobs_ogundipe:

"Folarin, girls would collapse. All the hospitals in Lagos better be on standby."

lolitta_dark_chocho:

"Breaking news falz is married to a Kenya woman. You heard it first from my mouth. See our black beauty baby. Congratulations folarin."

Falz wears controversial outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Falz, known for his songs and activism over the years, shared a different side of himself.

He revealed the fashion side of him which had not gotten much recognition.

His crochet dress outfit at an event caused an uproar on social media and led to people making different assumptions.

Source: Legit.ng