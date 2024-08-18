Four pairs of housemates in the ongoing BBNaija reality show were placed on eviction on Sunday night, August 18

The show's presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu called them out after he showed a clip of what went down in the house during the week

After the housemates Streeze and Flourish were evicted, they spoke about how they felt as fans reacted to their eviction online

The ninth edition of the Big Brother Naia (BBNaija) reality show took another dimension as Streeze and Flourish were evicted on Sunday night, August 18.

Four pairs of housemates were on the bottom list of least voted by fans and they were called out by the show's host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The listed pairs were Flourish (Flora Chiedo, aka DJ Flo, and Ruth Akpan, aka Rhuthee), Streeze (Toby Forge and Mayowa Adewunmi aka Mayor Frosh), Radicals (Fairme David and Mickey), and Beta (Tjay and Ben).

Beta was saved and it was a sigh of relief for them. Then, housemates were asked to vote for the two pairs to be evicted.

During the eviction show, Ebuka asked a housemate Handi why she is always around Wanni and Shaun. At this point, Wanni kissed Handi on the lips and this caused the audience to roar.

Ebuka also announced that there are no more custodians as it has come to an end. The Head of House ballot has also ended and housemates will have to engage in proper HOH challenge. However, HOH is back with immunity from Monday, August 19.

Housemates reactions

After Mayor was evicted, he attributed it to the power play of the house. He noted that the game is the game. On his part, Toby said he feels it is just the game.

After Flourish was evicted, Wanni and Handi said, "watch me from home bi*tch." This ignited comments from netizens who said their statement was unnecessary.

During her eviction speech, Rhuthee said she does not know what to say because she has been through a lot mentally. DJ Flo on the other hand said she is grateful for the time spent on the show.

Reactions to Streeze and Flourish's eviction

Several netizens have shared their take on the eviction of Streeze and Flourish. See some of their comments below:

"I’m sorry but those twins are just bull!es."

"The drama from the twins was unnecessary."

"The second eviction is totally unnecessary right now."

"The twins delivered their polling unit."

"Whatever Wanni x handi think they did is very unnecessary."

