The BBNaija housemates showed off their traditional sides as they wore some glamorous outfits that depicted various cultures

They held a cultural night show in the BBNaija house and they combined the attire with beautiful accessories

The reality stars took the opportunity to thank their fans for supporting them on the show as they canvassed for more votes

It was a night of beautiful cultural display as Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemates rocked different colourful outfits.

Shaun, Wanni, and Hanni look lovely in their traditional outfits. Image credit: @shaunokojie, @bigbronaija

Various tribes were represented in the attire that gave the reality stars exquisite looks and made them a toast to their fans.

Sooj (Samuel Osuji) of Aces slayed in an Igbo-themed outfit and he felt proud of his culture which some housemates also portrayed.

Another pair of housemates Wanni and Handi Danbaki wore Hausa-inspired outfits and they delivered a simple traditional dance with other housemates. They also held baskets in their hands as they made stylish moves with Shaun Okojie.

Princess Victoria did not disappoint as she turned up in a classy short Igbo attire that gave her the vibe of a bride. She danced excitedly and it made her fans smile. Some people also commended her for loosening a bit on the show.

Chinwe Elibe, Zion Ogiefa, and Onyeka Chigbo repped their Igbo culture accurately and they looked fabulous in their outfits.

Reactions to the housemates' outfits

Fans of the reality stars have reacted to how they fared during the cultural night. See some of the comments below:

@Ah_ma_rah:

"Onyeka's maturity shocked you so much you had to give it to the actual immature person. You will become a believer don't worry. You're still in denial phase."

@chibukevictor:

"You should have left it as "Zion" cause both Chinwe and Onyeka are keep their differences asides it's not a one way thing as the caption is sounding to me."

@Assisstant Ebuka:

"King Shaun and his 2 wives."

@purplebently:

"Chinwe does not have choice."

@Steph_any05:

"Yh! That’s what I like about her"Chin, unlike some other housemates."

@toneywit:

"After fans will say Chinwe isn't a professional. I love her fit. It's so pretty!"

@prettymhalimah:

"Chinwe's a proper business woman naw so when it comes to business you ignore differences."

@NgoziNwaim77002:

"That’s maturity at its peak

How Zion and other housemates dressed

Legit.ng earlier reported that lovely outfits were on display as the opening ceremony of the BBNaija reality show took centre stage on Sunday, July 28.

The housemates, who were in pairs, were introduced at intervals which got the audience and netizens ecstatic.

Their outfits were on point as they made different fashion statements with their attire and showed their fans what they were made of.

