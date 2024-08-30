Ex-BBNaija winner Mercy Eke has revealed why she did liposuction and the painful process of healing

She noted that she did it in Nigeria after she saw what the doctor had done for other ladies, and she became confident in him

According to the former reality star, she did not tell her mother about the liposuction because she did not want to be discouraged

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner Mercy Eke has stated that she did liposuction to remove fat from her stomach to her backside because of peer pressure.

Mercy Eke said she was happy about the liposuction she did in 2018. Image credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

She stated that when she did hers in 2018, it was a trend. She did it with two of her friends and did not inform her mother because she may not permit her.

The former reality star said she cried for three days after she did it because of pain. She was also advised to sleep on her stomach for 14 days.

In an interview with a digital creator, @keneglow, on Instagram, she also said that her backside was very soft. She added that working on her body was worth it.

However, she did not do surgery on her face as some people have assumed, but she filled her lips. Some of her fans supported her decision, while others were indifferent about her doing liposuction.

Watch the video shared on Instagram.

Reactions trail Mercy Eke's video

Several netizens have reacted to the 2019 BBNaija winner. See some of the comments below:

@deco_rbyj:

"Mercy just sit down to discuss BBL."

@sinachoge:

"For old age, we go know how far."

@thriftwithsookie:

"Peer pressure to do BBL?? Or cuz it’s trending? You people have mind o."

@sandie_chris1:

"Her body, her choice. Do what makes you happy."

@yesimprettyoma:

"Trend to enter theater room? Some of you have mind oh!"

@justsamice:

"No carry am come Oshodi o. E go burst."

Meryc Eke displays over 60 shoes

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Eke has revealed that she is a lover of shoes.

She also displayed her numerous shoes as she picked the ten best ones she prefers more while showing off their beauty.

Her fans were in awe of the number of her lovely shoes as they made several comments hailing her fashion sense.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng