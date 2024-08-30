Mavin music label boss Don Jazzy has touched down in Benin, Edo state, for Rema's homecoming concert

The music producer posted a series of photos of him and other Mavin crew remember on a private jet

Don Jazzy's post has stirred comments from many, including celebrities, as they reacted to the Mavin crew's arrival

Music producer Collins Michael, aka Don Jazzy, and Mavin crew have arrived in Benin, Edo state, to show support for singer Divine Ikubor, aka Rema.

Recall that Rema landed in Benin via a private jet for his homecoming concert during the week, which is also his first in Nigeria.

Don Jazzy and Mavin in Benin for Rema's show. Credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy and Mavin crew in Benin

The ace music producer posted pictures of him and the rest of the crew arriving in Benin City as they prepare to support Rema, who will perform at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin on Friday, August 30.

Sharing the pictures, Don Jazzy wrote:

"Benin the Don is here for your illustrious son REMA."

See Don Jazzy's post below:

Legit.ng recently reported that Rema performed his hit song Calm Down at the Oba of Benin palace.

Celebs, fans react as Don Jazzy lands in Benin

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

oghenekaroitene:

"The most Demure and handsome Boss."

mavinrecords:

"It’s a MAVIN party tonight!"

_e.n.a.m.o.r:

"Shut down Benin!!"

see_twinz:

"We are ready."

mavingrandpa:

"SMD squad tonight is Ozeba promax . Benin City are you ready."

actress_cynthia_lucky:

"Boss giddem."

intl_mexico__kana:

"My town just Dey hot."

shary_keys:

"Proud father moment."

andrew_wu.7:

"@heisrema is really a blessing to your career."

jojo_imagery1:

"Today go loud as u enter Benin rain fall 🌧️!! GREATNESS JUST ENTERED."

aboladebobby:

"It’s the smoke in the plane for me."

