Music producer, Masterkraft, has reacted to the claim by singer Paulachino that he spends N200m monthly in Lagos

The disc jockey laughed at the statement after one of his friends showed him the video of Paulchino's interview on his phone

Masterkraft also laughed at how some people tend to exaggerate the amount they spend in Lagos, and he used a proverb to buttress his point

Music producer, Sunday Ginikachukwu Nweke, aka Masterkraft, has shared his take on the claim by singer Paulchino that he spends N200m monthly.

Paulchino made this statement during an interview with content creator, Ashmusy. Masterkraft's friend had shown him the interview on his phone and he laughed at it and asked his friend to take the phone from his face.

He added that Paulchino was capping (telling lies) and it was not possible to spend N200m monthly, not even yearly in a home in Lagos.

According to the music producer, some people just make claims in Lagos and no one tells a deaf man that there is war before he runs.

Several netizens said that Paulchino's interview with Ashmusy was just to get views on her page. Others noted that it the singer was simply lying as no landlord would charge that high for an apartment.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Masterkraft's video

Legit.ng has compiled the comments on Masterkraft's video below:

@mrlove_thebarrackboi:

"You see Ashmusy there and you don’t know the video is a fantastic lie to get viewers."

@kenyusman:

"No tension anyone. Correct guy."

@_tabithatee:

"Expensive nonsense, Nigeria and classism."

@234.own:

"No residential building in Nigeria with charge 200 million for a house or apartment rent per month.. Even Banana Island that's one of Africa most expensive neighborhoods don't charge that much for a year."

