"I'm Not Shy To Talk About it": Zion Defends Talking To Fairme About 'Getting Down' With Chinwe
- Recently evicted housemate Zion from the Zinwe pair has opened up about his conversation with Fairme David during an interview
- Legit.ng recalls reporting that Zion told Fairme David about his moments with his girlfriends, Chinwe
- When he got asked why he let out such private information, Zion gave reasons and defended himself
Nigerians are currently dragging Zion over his recent interview with Pulse, following his eviction.
It will be recalled that a previous report by Legit.ng stated that Zion and Chinwe had both been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.
While they were both in the house, they had sexual intercourse a couple of times, which Zion made known to Fairme.
Zion told Fairme how often he got down with his babe, Chinwe and the places in the house where it was done.
The reality TV star's conversation with his fellow housemate riled many Nigerians, who criticized him for having a 'loose mouth'.
However, while speaking about it with Pulse, Zion affirmed that he is never shy about talking about such moments as long as she does not give full details. He also added that he would not be mad at Chinwe, his girlfriend, if she did the same.
It will be recalled that Zion and Chinwe were on the verge of a breakup so many times after she cited constant disrespect from his end.
Zion's interview spurs reactions online
See how Nigerian netizens are reacting to what Zion said:
Ozee Blasts Onyeka For Creating False Narratives
Ozee Mbadiwe is livid about Onyeka's description of her relationship with him in the Big Brother Naija house.
The male housemate was seen chatting with his twin, Ocee and other guys at the gym about Onyeka.
According to him, she keeps creating false narratives about them being on a ship, which is all a lie.
