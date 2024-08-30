Reality star Kiddwaya has also sent a message to football star Victor Osimhen as he takes a life-changing decision

The Super Eagles star has been caught in a dilemma between accepting a mouthwatering deal or a possible career leap

Kiddwaya, who is also a billionaire son, advice to the footballer has triggered mixed comments

Nigerian footballer, Victor Osimhen's future, has remained a heated conversation on and off social media as a reality star, and billionaire son Kiddwaya also shared his opinion.

Recall that Osimhen made headlines over his mouthwatering deal from Saudi Arabia club Al Ahli reportedly worth N53 billion.

Kiddwaya advises Osimhen to accept Saudi Arabia's offer.

Source: Instagram

The Super Eagles forward, who is still in his prime, has been caught between accepting the life-changing deal and pursuing a possible career leap in Europe.

Kiddwaya sends message to Osimhen

Reacting to the report of Osimhen's deal from Saudi Arabia, the billionaire son, in a message, urged the football to accept the deal.

According to Kiddwaya, football is a job, suggesting that a deal with such an amount shouldn't be turned down.

He wrote:

"Oshimen Dey go abeg. Go collect your bag. Las las football nah job."

See a screenshot of Kiddwaya's comment



Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that media personality Frank Edoho advised Osimhen on his impending transfer to Saudi Arabia.

Netizens react to Kiddwaya's advice to Osimhen

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

ayo_marley_23:

"@kiddwaya make he go collect money make he career die at the age of 25????? Without achievement anything??"

chimanuel21:

"@ayo_marley_23 wetin again he won achieve pass the money."

callme_sammyb:

"you dey mind person wey no know anything about football."

ohatu_chibuike's profile picture

"Shey na achievement oshimen go chop.

oshee_baba:

"@ayo_marley_23 so na Chelsea no go kill em career Dey play."

Man tells Osimhen to learn from Burna Boy

In another news story, a man asked why the footballer hadn't learned from his colleagues Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane, and singer Burna Boy, who launched a football academy in the country.

The man also queried if Osimhen was chasing clout with his actions while asking a question about his sexuality over his alleged gift to Bobrisky.

"I support this guyy true true Oshimen no try at all," a netizen said.

