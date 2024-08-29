Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko is making social media headlines for the umpteenth time over her appearance

The movie star’s TikTok video made the rounds online, and her face drew the attention of netizens

Many of them wondered if she used a filter to alter her appearance, with some wishing that wasn’t how she really looked

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko’s face in a viral video has sparked an online discussion about her appearance.

The movie star is no stranger to being criticised for her appearance, mostly due to her outfits. However, fans were drawn to her face in a recent video.

Fans react to Destiny Etiko's face in video. Photos: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

In the clip, which was originally posted on TikTok, Etiko’s face was without makeup, and she had a simple traditional hairstyle on her head as she jumped on a viral social media voiceover.

However, what she was saying wasn’t what got fans talking. Many of them wondered about her face and rumours of her undergoing cosmetic surgery.

See the video below:

What fans said about Destiny Etiko’s face

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens who had things to say about Destiny Etiko’s face. Read their reactions below:

elladera007:

“Pls let this be a filter 😢.”

qweenveevian:

“Hope na filter be this sha.”

Akpajosephine:

“Nose and lips 😳.”

dm1132948:

“Her old face is finer.”

iam_amaka01:

“Na wah 🙄🙄🙄.”

Ilovebutnot_you:

“Who ever did her Rhinoplasty messed up.”

creativehandscakes:

“The surgery too much😏.”

bossy_bebbe:

“Weytin be this weytin be this.”

Amorsa_x:

“I hope it's filter sha.”

Ijeoma.dorcas.94:

“This one don scatter her face oo.”

