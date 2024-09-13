A fashion stylist and former cross-dresser, Gregory Obed, has shared how he feels about Jesus Christ and His impact on his life

The fashion stylist used to be known for wearing female clothes but he has turned a new leaf and now speaks fondly about God

In a series of posts, he shared some teachings about God and messages from his pastor, which ignited comments from netizens

A fashion stylist and former cross-dresser, Gregory Obed, has opened up on how Jesus Christ arrested him and how he chose to live currently.

Gregory Obed shares how Jesus Christ impacted his life. Image credit: @beautifulbo_greegi

Source: Instagram

In a video, she shared a picture of himself rocking a female cloth with makeup on his face. After he found Christ, he posted another picture of him wearing a male outfit.

On his Instagram stories, Gregory shared how he loved to dress previously because of his taste in fashion. However, he noted that he is now an event planner and fashion stylist.

He also thanked Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC) for helping his faith in God. Several videos of the lead pastor of the church, Bolaji Idowu, sharing God's word was also shared on his Instagram stories.

Some netizens commended Gregory's transformed look. However, some people taunted him.

See Gregory Obed's old and new look in the link.

Reactions to Gregory Obed's video

Check out some of the comments on Gregory Obed's old and new look below:

@rosebeach444633:

"The Lord will complete what He started. Amen."

@rosythrone:

"Ogaychukwu still dey your eyes."

@mayorsoj:

"You still dey wear rose ring? E be like the deliverance never complete."

@coco_softest:

"Remember, my brother, progress comes step by step. God does not hurry."

@odionalex1995:

"And you never change your name from beautiful boi. Dey play."

@donchichivirus1:

"No stress Jesus…make them just bring you come Shitta on a Friday night. The rest would be history bro."

James Brown falls to the ground

Legit.ng earlier reported that cross-dresser James Brown showed that beyond putting on female clothes, he can also catwalk like ladies.

He rocked a grey crop top over a blue long-sleeve shirt, and he combined it with a short white skirt.

As she walked stylishly, he missed his step and some fans wondered what was on his mind as he took his steps without care.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng