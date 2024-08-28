Mercy Johnson is marking her 40th birthday and has shared a fun video of her kids celebrating her in a unique

The mother of four teamed up with her children to drop a rap song about her and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie

The Nollywood actress' sweet bond with her children has left fans, including her colleagues, gushing

Barely hours after celebrating her 13th wedding anniversary, the Okojies continue to celebrate as Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mercy Johnson marked her 40th birthday on Wednesday, August 28.

To celebrate her age milestone, Mercy and her children went all out to make it memorable.

Mercy Johnson marks 40th birthday.

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on her social media timeline, the movie star and her four kids made a rap song. Her son Henry and first daughter Purity undoubtedly showed their rap talent, as evidenced by their lyrics.

Mercy's husband was noticeably absent in the heartwarming video. She made it known that he couldn’t rap, so he didn’t turn up for the rap shoot.

Captioning the video, Mercy Johnson wrote:

"Osebhajimente “ My God did not put me to shame….Thank you lord. to 40 and it sure feels good…the kids love music so @princeodiokojie says he is an Hon.. and can’t rap oo so don’t ask us where he is."

Watch the video below:

Celeb, fans react to Mercy Johnson's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

chinneyloveofficial:

"This video is too cute See Henry the rapper."

sunnyecheleofficial:

"Happy 40th birthday to the Queen of Screen! Queen of Nollywood!! Queen of entertainment!!! Queen of Film Making!!"

ucheelendu:

"Awwww my fam… I love this .. studio loading."

emekaokoye14:

"Happy 40th birthday. Love the concept."

ssolopeace:

"Is a banger too much Talents Abeg."

oduncreamzcakes:

"Happy birthday to a queen and more we love you."

Mercy Johnson brings back Liz Benson

In other news, Liz Benson trended over her appearance after a long time away from the movie industry.

Benson, popular for the 1994 blockbuster movie Glamour Girls, was spotted with Mercy Johnson and other Nollywood stars.

Mercy, who was excited to be with her senior colleague, was seen praising her.

