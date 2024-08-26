Nigerian singer Flavour has continued to make headlines over his OVO Wembley concert that shook the internet

The Igbo Highlife musician drew the attention of many after videos of him performing at the concert went viral

Many netizens had questions about the music star’s outfit, with some of them likening him to popular crossdresser, Bobrisky

Nigerian singer Chinedu Okoli, aka Flavour N’abania, raised questions after videos of his outfits at his OVO Wembley concert went viral.

On August 26, 2024, the Igbo Highlife musician performed at the iconic venue in the UK, delighting the thousands of fans who gathered to watch him perform.

A series of videos from the event went viral on social media, attracting the attention of netizens for various reasons, including Flavour's choice of attire during his performances.

Nigerians react to videos of Flavour's outfits at OVO Wembley concert. Photos: @2niteflavour, @cokobarcom / @adesope_shopsydoo

Source: Instagram

Flavour is no stranger to being in the news for his outfits, and this time wasn’t any different, with many Nigerians questioning his sense of style.

During the event, Flavour rocked two outfits that stood out. One of them was a white two-piece with the upper part being a crop top with a mesh bodice, deep v-neck and feathers on the sleeves and trousers.

See photos and videos below:

Flavour’s second outfit, a black two-piece jacket and pants, also made headlines. The front of the outfit had stoned embellishments on the side. However, it was the back of his shirt that had fans taking a pause. The singer rocked a backless black shirt with fitted black pant-trousers.

See the snaps below:

What Nigerians said about Flavour’s outfits

Shortly after videos of what Flavour wore to perform at his OVO Wembley Concert went viral, many Nigerians shared their feelings about it on social media. A number of them called his attire feminine.

Read some of their comments below:

x.pen.siv:

“Who's this flower girl I'm seeing ?😂”

joewey254:

“This one be like girl.”

Westside_2401:

“Does flavour want to be like bobrisky?”

badsince_82:

“Buh wetin flavour wear so ? 😂”

okekecynthia_:

“Flavor wetin you wear😂.”

Fancyhkiddies:

“Ah, please what is flavourful wearing 😢”

luvvyblaze:

“Why flavor Dey always dress like girl.”

themeatvilla:

“I no come dey understand flavour... The kind of cloths he wear is giving rainbow.”

qudus_cutey:

“Na open back Flavour wear?”

Tiwa Savage speaks of her obsession with Flavour

Legit.ng earlier reported that reporting that Tiwa Savage made known her crush for her colleague Flavour.

The mother of one confessed her obsession with the highlife singer on her Instagram story channel.

The 43-year-old disclosed her fondness for Flavour's music and style.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng