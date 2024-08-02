Nigerian singer Burna Boy has continued to defend his reason for no longer speaking for Nigerians or joining the nationwide protest

This came after the End Bad Governance protest kicked off in the country on August 1, 2024

Burna Boy mentioned FCT minister Nyesom Wike, while defending himself and Nigerians dug up a video of them together

Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has continued to speak about not joining the End Bad Governance protest in the country.

After the protest commenced on August 1, 2024, the music star shared his two cents online by explaining why he wasn’t going to be participating in it.

Fans dig up old video of Burna Boy with Nyesom Wike. Photos: @burnaboygram, @nyesomw

Source: Instagram

In one of his series of tweets, the Grammy-winning musician said that he had never taken money from any politician. Not stopping there, he urged Nigerians to question FCT minister and former Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike about the money or land he presumably gave him.

Burna wrote:

“No politician has ever given anything. Go ask wike where the land him give me or which money him give me. You think I’m your faves.”

See his tweet below:

Nigerians dig up old video of Burna Boy with Wike

Shortly after Burna’s tweet went viral, netizens dug up an old video of the music star with the then-Rivers state governor during his homecoming after winning the Grammy.

In the video, the music star was heard singing Wike’s praise as the governor commended him. See the clip below:

Netizens react to Burna and Wike’s video

Legit.ng gathered some comments from Nigerians about Burna Boy’s tweet and his old video with Wike. Read what they had to say below:

gpbaddest:

“No mind that werey na cho cho e Sabi.”

Bestkidstarlife:

“This one touched me😂.”

Emini_adisa_stoner:

“Don’t play with internet 😂.”

Teewhy_alcantara:

“ODG wetin u wan talk now? 😂”

verrapaul_stash:

“Burna rest.”

mc_lambah:

“Burna boy na fuuuuu, 😂 maybe the mama don dey date one politician like dat 😂.”

Allzwell_couture:

“Social media mad gan😂😂😂😂.”

macsimon2:

“This him talk talk don dey irritate me now.”

Cjbarz2015:

“U go explain tire no evidence shey the government show and performance Wey u go do no be money for the job them pay u.”

iamdjtussh:

“Social media na crazy place who dig this one out 😂.”

devon_is_2tuff:

“Why is the energy towards someone who doesn’t have an influence towards anything that can make better Nigeria guys put this energy towards government officials..”

descentoscar5:

“Some celebs just collected stray bullets from Burna😂😂.”

biggiricch_10:

“So dragging Burna go make the country better?”

Seybyth:

“Abeg make una leave @burnaboygram he’s not the president of Nigeria and he’s not the only artiste we have in Nigeria.”

Burna Boy abandons African Giant title

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has handed over his African Giant title to his colleague, Folarin Falana, aka Falz the Bahd Guy.

It all started when Burna Boy took to social media to speak about the End Bad Governance protest, which kicked off on August 1, 2024.

He showed no interest in lending his voice or marching with Nigerians. Burna Boy’s tweet led to a back-and-forth between him and some netizens, with some of them questioning him for parading the African Giant title.

Source: Legit.ng