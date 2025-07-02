A young Nigerian man has taken the man he believes to be his father to court after being denied paternity

According to the man, his mother told him clearly that the man he dragged to court was his biological father

In a viral video, the alleged father explained why he insists he is not responsible for the young man's birth

A Nigerian man has dragged the man he believes to be his father to court for denying that he was the one who gave birth to him.

According to a clip circulating on social media, the young man is identified as Jibuno Ezinwa, while his 'father's name is Jibuno Jossy.

Ezinwa sues Jibuno to court for saying denying his paternity. Photo credit: TikTok/@temiladegold007.

Source: TikTok

According to Ezinwa, his mother told him clearly that was Jibuno was his father.

Why Jubon denied his son

He said he grew up in Jibuno's family house, which is why he also takes the name as his surname.

However, Jibuno denied that he fathered Ezinwa, insisting that he had made it clear when the child was born in 1984 that the pregnancy was not his.

Jibuno said:

"I'm not the father because I had a relationship with the mother in 1982 and he was delivered in 1984, June. I know that the gestation period for humans is nine months. Or maybe something, either a month or less. So that is why I said I'm not the father. The problem is that when he was delivered in 1984, my attention was called and I told them that I'm not the father."

Despite his refusal to accept the child in 1984, Jibuno said his mother went back, took the child, and began raising him.

He said it was discovered that Ezinwa had some behaviours that did not align with the members of the family.

He also stated that his blood group differs from the young man’s and that a DNA test confirmed he is not Ezinwa’s father.

According to Jibuno, Ezinwa sued him in the Justice Court because there is an ongoing sharing of land in his village, and he has told the villagers that the young man is not his son. The video was posted by @temiladegold007.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man sues father over paternity

@toniababy said:

"Na woman know the biological father of d boy..let them do another DNA test to clear d sir.

@UNDISPUTED_SAM said:

"If this guy hear my story he will ignore the man and mother then move on with his life to chase his ambitions."

@silver stone said:

"This is a very shocking story. I really pity the young man. If here were to be as rich as Cubana, this man would have called him his son not minding the DNA result. God bless every young man out there."

Source: Legit.ng