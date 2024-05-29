Alexx Ekubo Shares Pics, Videos of Family Time, Tries to Get His Christian Mum to Sing Asake’s Song
- Actor Alexx Ekubo has shared adorable videos and pictures of him and his family having some fun moments
- A clip showed the moment the actor attempted to get his mother to sing Asake's Lonely At The Top hit song
- Another clip showed Alexx and his siblings teasing their parents as they shared a kiss while posing for the camera
Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has continued flaunting his family on social media, including his parents and three siblings.
Recall that Alexx had previously shared an exchange with his younger brother, who requested money online.
The actor has now posted videos, including pictures from his family's fun time.
In a lengthy caption, Alexx stated that family and love were the most important things in the world, and he was thankful for them.
"I’m thankful for mine, they have filled me with so much love, & therefore I have nothing but love to give. No family is perfect, know this & know peace. We argue, we fight, we even stop talking to each other at times, but in the end family is family, the love will always be there."
"Long story short, family is not an important thing, it’s everything," Alexx Ekubo stated.
Alexx Ekubo tries to get his mum to sing
In one of the videos, the actor was seen trying to get his mum to sing Asake's hit song, Lonely At The Top.
However, in a fun response, Alexx's mum, who is a Christian, stated that Jesus was the one at the top.
Watch the video, including more clips from Alexx's family fun time below:
Celebrities, fans gush over Alexx Ekubo's family
See some of the messages below:
stannze:
"So beautiful IG needs to create plenty like buttons o."
swankyjerry:
"Jesus is at the top with me period."
mimishair28:
"Alex ure the best elder brother..even me come dey love ur family pass u."
topeolowoniyan:
"I support mummy abeg, Jesus is at the top."
Alexx Ekubo's comment about marriage
Alexx Ekubo responded to netizens asking him when he would be getting married.
This was after he dissolved his engagement and marriage arrangements with his former fiancee, Fancy Acholonu.
Sharing an update from an event, the actor said,
"You go just dey your own dey find money, another person go dey one corner dey reason why you never marry."
