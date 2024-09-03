Nigerian actress Regina Daniels made another gorgeous appearance on social media days after her marriage buzzed the internet

The mum of two shared stunning pictures of herself in a private jet as she announced what life has been like for her

Regina disclosed how busy her schedules have been lately, leaving netizens to shower her with their admiration

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has moved on from the drama surrounding her marriage to billionaire and senator Ned Nwoko.

The mother of two took to Instagram to upload stunning images of herself on a luxury flight with her husband and second kid.

Regina Daniels spoke on her daily activities.



She spoke on the activities that have filled her life lately. Regina noted that this is the story of her life, which always involves her being on the move.

In her caption, she wrote:

“Story of my life - Always on the move.”

See her post below:

Regina Daniels spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chimezie_gogoligo:

"Only one Gina."

chioma_nwaoha:

"Too Blessed to stress."

whitegloryboy:

"She always look like goddess of water."

suarez.dante.1690:

"Lady G stop pressing the haters neck like that my grand pa’s baby all I smell is jealousy jealousy enjoy your jets in peace 😍😍😍😍shallom."

shes_deboss:

"As if u no like am😌😌 if u no like am comot for road make we enter."

ochikesamreru:

"The person who told Africans that the husband must always be older than the wife is the same person who told Africans malt and milk gives blood, and SIM 1 is for MTN."

princess.beyonce1:

"My cute mummy."

norah_chika:

"We used to love her before, until she had the nerve to tell us how to express our grievance. Like who the heck, u don't feed nobody."

casie__snow:

"Ahead Ahead my Queen."

Regina Daniels prepares for anniversary outing

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina felt on top of the world as she prepared for her fifth wedding anniversary dinner with her husband Ned.

From her hair to her makeup, she shone like a star as her stylists dressed her up for the special occasion.

Regina, who ate and had a good time with her partner, wore a red dress that exposed her upper body parts for the dinner.

