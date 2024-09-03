Actor Deyemi Okanlawon has especially celebrated his wife as she marked her birthday in grand style

The movie act, who was away from home, had to video call her and sang Fireboy's Back and Forth for her over the phone

The sweet moment made many fans react in the comments section as they wished her well on her day

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, seemed to have set a new standard for married men with the lovely way he marked his wife's birthday.

In a viral video shared on his Instagram page, he showed how his wife went to a restaurant to celebrate her birthday as he video called her.

In the recording, he was singing Fireboy DML's song, 'Back and Forth' as he professes his undying love for her.

Deyemi Okanlawon dances to song

The actor, who welcomed a child earlier year, was seen dancing at the other end where he was as he sang for his wife.

The beautiful woman enjoyed her meal while she also sang along as well. In the caption of his post, he noted that she was his priority after God.

Recall that Deyemi Okanlawon does not joke with his relationship with his wife. He surprised her with a visit in Texas after he gave birth to their third baby.

See the post here:

Reactions trail the actor's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions to fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@kunleremiofficial:

"Aww, calling Tiwi baby."

@niffysignature:

"Preety Queen Dam-Dam, Happy birthday to you."

@olayinkaoyesanmi:

"Aww. Love is a beautiful thing with God in it. I love that you love God. May both you continue to enjoy marital bliss. Happy anniversary to both of you!."

@mzkossie:

"Aw! Happy birthday our Super Fighter's beautiful wifey, hunku hexcus me but abeg can i hear the real real voice you used to sing the song? Nothing ohh, my friend just say I shu hask."

@spotlyt__:

“God when?? Abeg, am I a spoon."

@christinne22:

"So beautifully beautiful. Intentional lovers, more good life together."

@poeticmpress:

"If it's her birthday. HAPPY Birthday beautiful! More life! more blessings."

@mzkossie:

"God abeg, who go love me pass like this bayi!!! Chaiii!"

@ibikunle_olufunmilayo:

"Happy birthday Wifey.'

@realnaimeh:

"She is so beautiful happy birthday to her."

