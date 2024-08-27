Nigerian controversial singer Portable excited his fans and followers as he showed off his father

The Zazu leader was spotted having a playful father-son as they spoke on varied topics that caught the interest of netizens

The Brotherhood crooner went on to announce his father's personal Instagram account, triggering reactions online

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has introduced his father to fans and followers online.

The musician, overjoyed by his father's presence, also revealed the Instagram page he created for the older man.

Portable showed off his dad online.

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on Portable's page, the father can be seen engaging in playful banter with his son as they speak on different conflicting topics simultaneously.

Captioning his video, Portable wrote:

"Eyin Fans Mi ZAZUU Daddy won blow God bless @badmustaosan Baba Oba."

Watch his video below:

Portable and dad spur reactions online

The singer's followers were excited to see his father as they compared each other's countenance.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions

aceborsbeats:

"I like the Baba vibe oooo. Oje Omo onikoro lenuyiiii ."

davewellbeing:

"Is This PAPA PORTABLE? Let me know below."

tosho_otf:

"If you came here to check comment section double tap."

shockerbeatz:

"I don follow daddy straight."

skinny_blaqq:

"Mo ti te follow oo😂 .. make baba press follow back."

naijagistupdate:

"Swears na him papa portable resemble."

kalu______star:

"Baba Zeh many many inspiration baba ogo."

babatee.1:

"I LOVE EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU SHEH…. AJE…. OYA DADDY OOOO OOO WAJEUN OMO PE ."

gossiploadedtv:

"Our Daddy! God bless you sir. That see baba lake just off me."

starlink_internet.nigeria:

emmanuel_coffl:

"Your daddy come chop up pass you sef."

davewellbeing:

"I go send you Daddy Love From England."

