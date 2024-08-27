Nigerian actor Charles Okocha and his mother became the centre of attention online with their playful video

The elderly woman who had spent some time in her son’s house was seen about to take her leave when the movie star surprised her

In the viral video, the actor’s mum was thrilled by 50 Cent’s song playing in the background as she danced to it while receiving her son’s gift

Nigerian actor Charles Okocha had many in their emotions following the sweet gesture he showed his mother recently.

The Nollywood star, known for his hyperactive antics, displayed his affection for his mother following her visit to his mansion.

Okocha showers his mother with money. Credit: @charlesokocha

The elderly woman was about to leave her son and went to his room to inform him. The phenomenal crooner stepped out of his room to cheer her on.

The actor’s mum heard 50 Cent’s song playing in the background and immediately began to demonstrate impressive dance moves.

Charles Okocha got to his room to bring out bundles of naira to spray his mother bundles of naira in appreciation.

In his caption:

“Shoutout to all the Phenomenal mothers out there ❤️❤️ @ngoziokocha_.”

Watch the video below:

Charles Okocha and mum cause stir

itsnora5080:

"Phenomenal mama and phenomenal son."

alozz_b_empire:

"Once my mum comes back from London, I will welcome her just like this."

iamnaniboi:

"This one na...'No ask me who born me.' 😂🤣. Oyiri nne ya 1. Maama is hip-hop mehn."

aasclothing_fabrics:

"Me too go eat the fruit of my labour. There won't be two ways about it... Amen ooo."

ivy__gloria_official:

"Phenomenal mamaa abeg mamaa get swag, oboy that sneakers is LIT I can feel the sound waooooh, God please bless me 2 bless my Mamaa in Jesus name AMEN."

viviantoniaujuaku:

"Mama was busy looking out for the whole bag to be given to her first mek she check something."

preshycandy:

"Peace of mind wan wound him son because him no forcefully dey part of their drama today."

glorynwaogbo:

"This guy gave this woman tough time that year, thank God she reaping the fruit of her labour in good health, Charles stubborn pikin."

