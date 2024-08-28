Nigerian singer Burna Boy recently trended online when reports about him owning a football academy went viral

The singer, who has always been passionate about giving back and youth development, has opened multiple football academies across Nigeria

Legit.ng recalls reporting the opening of the academy, but in this article, we intend to help aspiring footballers with the important details they need to know to join Burna's academy

Nigerian music superstar and Afro-fusion sensation Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, recently made an announcement that left many of his fans stunned.

The African Giant's announcement about the opening of Burna Boy Football Academy came as a rude shock, but in a good way.

Legit.ng in this article has compiled details about Burna Boy's recently launched football academy and how aspiring footballers can join them. Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@bbfa

Source: Instagram

According to the website's details, Burna Boy's Football Academy would partner with several top European clubs, including Manchester United, Man City, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, and Brighton.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Burna Boy launched the academy months ago. In this article, we've compiled five important details for anyone interested in joining the BBFA.

1. Four locations and facilities:

The academy has four major branches and facilities across Nigeria, including Lekki, Surulere, Port Harcourt and Abuja.

Each facility can take over a thousand footballers and provide them with essential knowledge and training.

There are dedicated coaches on the ground daily who are willing to work with aspiring footballers and help them improve their game.

2. Open to boys between 4-15 and 16-21:

The facilities will cater to the needs of two aspiring footballers, including the junior and senior teams.

Boys aged 4-15 will be admitted to the Junior team, while boys aged 16-21 are allowed to join the senior group.

In his message to the boys, he noted that it would take more than just talents to make it as a footballer but with grit, strength and tenacity.

3. How many times do they train weekly?

According to details shared on the training program's website, it runs thrice weekly and requires two hours of mandatory training per session.

However, in exceptional cases where some kids might be unable to attend all three sessions, there are openings for special requests.

4. How to register?

Young aspiring footballers must log in on the Burna Boy Academy's website and submit an application to register and be part of the Burna Boy Academy.

They can also mail or contact the academy directly to set up a trial date. However, a registration fee must be paid to join the academy.

Financial support for the underprivileged is in place to help young aspiring footballers. But this special package isn't available to everybody.

Scholarships and waivers are also available for special situations.

5. Who are the brains behind BBFA?

Afro-fusion superstar Damini Ogulu is the President of Burna Boy's Football Academy, but he will not be involved in the project's day-to-day operations.

Businessman and sports enthusiast Abubakkre Abdulsalami is the chairman of BBFA and is in charge of the day-to-day running of the facilities.

Recall when Abdusalami called out Burna Boy's colleague, Davido, over a year ago and accused him of owing him over N100m, which was to be used to set up sporting complexes/facilities across Nigeria.

With BBFA, Abdulsalami has finally achieved his dream of helping young aspiring football talents in Nigeria become superstars.

