More details about Burna Boy's new football academy have emerged after a video of footballers training trended online

A look at the Burna Boy football academy's website revealed the identity of the club's chairman, who once dragged Davido online

The revelation about the club's chairman has triggered reactions from many, especially singer Davido's fans and supporters

Grammy award winner Damini Ogulu Burna Boy's new football academy's chairman has been revealed to be Abubakre Salami, also known as Abdul Salami.

The academy's official website showed a portrait of Abdul Salami among the organisers, with the 'chairman' tag placed in front of his name.

Abdul Salami is the chairman of Burna Boy's football academy. Credit: @burnaboygram @davido/burnaboyfootballacademy.com

Salami's message on the website read:

"A society where the youths are not catered to is no society. My core ambition for this project is to make sure we deliver and create immense opportunities in sports for kids across Africa. I see a continent rich in talent, without opportunity.

Reactions as Abdul Salami emerges chairman of Burna Boy's academy

The news of Salami's appointment as chairman of Burna Boy's academy has caused a buzz. In 2023, the businessman accused music star David Adeleke Davido of owing him N218 million.

Legit.ng recalls Salami also sued Davido in court.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from social media users, especially Davido's 30BG fans. Read them below:

OriginaLeeWey:

"He was head of davido’s dream team too."

Awal4PF:

"Why does Burna boy have againt Davido this things is getting deep."

comediandaniboy:

"Life is too deep and dark."

OriginaLeeWey:

"Shay no be davido dream team them change to burna boy team so."

DaninnaInusa:

"So because salami and Davido get issues means Burna shouldn’t be friends with Him ?? lol well You guys are called 30 bingos for a reason."

meshack_jo57336:

"Burna boy Is behind So many things we don't even knows I pray Davido stay far away from him."

Burna shades South Africans over Miss SA

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Burna Boy threw shades at South Africans after an Oyinbo lady emerged as the winner of Miss SA 2024.

Sharing a photo of the winner, Burna Boy wrote: "So after all that."

The Grammy award winner's remarks come after South Africans bullied Chidimma Adetshina out of the pageantry.

