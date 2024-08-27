Nigerian actress Annie Idibia gave netizens something new to talk about as she revealed her detachment game from relationships

The mother of two, in a concise social media post, spoke about her standards and how she provides for them

This came shortly after a social media user criticized her connection with her husband, 2baba, the music legend

Annie Idibia, Nollywood actress and wife of famed singer 2baba, has spoken about her standards and distancing game.

The actress, who recently faced criticism from her followers over a racy video she released on her Instagram page, remarked that her expectations are high since she can offer what she needs.

Annie Idibia opened up on her detachment game. Credit: @annieidibia1

One of Annie’s followers accused her of continually carrying 2baba on her head, knowing that no one competes with her.

He remarked that it was more unwise that she had not overcome such insecurities, noting how she was always at the forefront, trying to tell the world, particularly ladies, that she was in his life, oblivious to the fact that she was looking abnormal.

In her new post, Annie noted that as loving as she is, she also has a strong detachment game.

“My standards are high because I can provide what I require. As loving as I am, my detachment game is strong too”.

Annie Iidbia trends online

rekyb_abdullahi:

"Annie you and who dey compete? Abeg go face your children

joriam_kingjosh007:

"Freedom is freaking underrated. Lord, I’m freedom for freedom. If you know, you know."

kinglaberto:

"You stand for what you desire, long way coming legend."

anneameh:

"My beautiful queen, love your groves."

mythoughtdotcom:

"No dey cast me mama @annieidibia1 (Slide 2."

realwarripikin:

"2nd slide is me I am 2nd slide."

real_tubaba1:

"Beautiful wife rocking her legendary hubby's song. Idibia the lyrical monster... The 👑 of the mic."

opromotus:

"@annieidibia1 especially this part Dont push me cos im close to the edge, im trying not to lose my head."

