Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci and her siblings recently went all out to celebrate their mum's birthday, and clips from the event have emerged online

In the trending clips, Hilda's older brother Gillian shared details of how things went at the party and how they nearly missed their flight

One of the highlights of the video was the moment Gillian commented on his younger sister's backside

Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci and her siblings recently threw her mum a massive birthday bash in Abuja as she turned a year older.

Hilda's older brother has released clips leading up to the event and how it all went down online, giving the chef's fans a glimpse into how she treats her loved ones.

Clips from Hilda Baci and her siblings' surprise birthday bash for her mum recently trended.

Source: Instagram

Gillian said the surprise birthday party was in Abuja at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel. He noted that they rented the entire hall, making their mum the proudest mother in the world.

Highlights of Hilda Baci's mum's birthday

Highlights from the birthday bash have stirred reactions online after the clips went viral.

In one of the clips, Gillian's comment about Hilda Baci's hefty backside got people talking.

Their mum's reaction when she arrived at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel for her birthday was also quite a sight, as she looked stunned and happy.

Watch the full video below:

Netizens react as Hilda Baci's mum celebrates birthday

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clips:

@royal__celina01:

"Why should you sit in the airport when you can run to the plane."

@samuelajufo:

"Did he say the "three plates" did cheers? "triplets" ooo."

@ayomi_leyi:

"What is this😂which kind of yansh is this escandalo 😂😂😂😂your brother will never rate u no matter how beautiful you are."

@je_mappelle_khadi:

"The last girl wey high, is actually high. We no dey ever gree say we high."

@obosefaith:

"It’s like I’m high 😂 no wait my shoe is removing!"

@laure_lauremi:

"He is such a fantastic Vlogger. Like I watched it more than once… The miu miu got me."

@freezofestus0:

"First time seeing her without makeup."

@bru_me0:

"Honestly, there's this motherly smile I want to put on my mom's face before her ancestors calls her, I pray God see me through on this journey."

@alinonuchibuzor:

"But really though. Why should you sit in the airport when you can actually run to the plane? I run every now and then!"

