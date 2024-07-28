Fashion was on display as the opening ceremony of the Big Brother Naija reality show took centre stage on Sunday, July 28

The housemates, who were in pairs, were introduced at intervals which got the audience and netizens ecstatic

Their outfits were on point as they made different fashion statements with their attire and showed their fans what they were made of

The highly anticipated Big Brother Naija reality show season 9 has kick-started with different housemates displaying their glamorous outfits and sharing the action they intend to bring to the show.

This year's edition had the housemates in pairs and they revealed how they related to their partner as they began their stay at the BBNaija House.

Legit.ng takes a look at some of the housemates with impressive fashion statements. They are dating each other and showing off their lovely attire.

Zion wore a white Edo-themed outfit while Chinwe rocked a peach dress that exposed her bosoms. While Zion combined his attire red coral bead on his neck, his girlfriend wore simple earrings and mild makeup that highlighted her beauty.

Another pair that brought out their fashion game was Team Aces. This dynamic duo is made up of Christopher Joseph Bassey aka TopherJ and Sooj). They slayed in trendy Agbada that gave their dapper looks. They exuded opulence as they blended their attire with luxurious necklaces, rings, and wristwatches.

According to them, they are ready to ace every game as they bring drama and entertainment to the reality show.

The next housemate whose outfit was on point was Action Benjamin. He slayed in a glamorous green Agbada and a matching cap. He also held a fancy walking stick that blended with his attire.

He gave a striking pose for his photoshoot session that made his fans hail him. The reality star was paired with Ben as they began their journey to stardom.

Reactions to Topher and Sooj's outfits

Some netizens have reacted to Topher and Sooj's outfits below:

@prosto_.aminka:

"I still haven't found what am looking for, but lemme wait maybe something is coming."

@kuku_musanjeya:

"Topher has a beautiful smile."

@imuii__01:

"Topher is cute."

@joys_hair_bar_88:

"I should I give it to the guys this year.. handsome boys.. can’t say the same for the ladies."

@the_belle_tiwa:

"Make we dey see wetin BBN dey perform fess."

