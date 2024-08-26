Peter PSquare's wife, Lola Omotayo Okoye, openly declared her relationship with Paul PSquare's ex-wife Anita Okoye

This came shortly after Paul PSquare's new fie Ivy Ifeoma buzzed the internet with street photographs of her baby bump

Anita shared gorgeous pictures of her shining Aso-Oke material, and Lola immediately shared her feelings about her ex-cowife, gaining the attention of many

Lola Omotayo Okoye, Peter Okoye's wife from the popular music group Psquare, has praised her brother-in-law's ex-wife, Anita Okoye.

Anita recently shared stunning images of herself at Aso-Oke on her Instagram page, revealing that she is enjoying the wonderful craftsmanship of the fabric.

Lola Okoye sends love to Anita Okoye online. Credit: @anita_okoye, @iamkingrudy, @lolaomotyo_okoye

Source: Instagram

She promoted the brand that helped her produce the material, claiming that the garment is more than just fashion but also a forceful statement.

"Draped in my coat of many colours by @hertunba … I'm embracing the rich craftsmanship of the 'Unity Cloth.' This piece, woven with Aso-Oke, Akwette, Itive, and Ivavtyo, is a stunning tribute to Nigeria's diverse culture. It's more than fashion; it's a powerful statement! Hertunba HertunbaWoman Craftsmanship," she wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Lola Okoye took to the comment section to praise Anita as the only one she admired.

She wrote:

"The one and only," alongside a heart and fire emoji.

See Anita Okoye's post here:

See Lola Okoye's comment here:

Lola Okoye admired ex-cowife Anita Okoye. Credit: @anita_okoye

Source: Instagram

This came after Ivy Ifeoma, Paul Psquare's new wife, trended online over her bulging baby bump.

Paul Psquare went on to ignite conversation around his new wife Ivy Ifeoma's supposed incoming newborn(s). Rudeboy, in a social media post, talked about his incoming baby's gender.

The musician's new wife, Ivy Ifeoma, warmed up the internet over the weekend with pictures of her heavy baby bump. Reacting to the series of gorgeous pictures of her in a deep wine-red gown, Paul Okoye discussed the gender of an unborn baby.

Jude Okoye pained by Peter PSquare's claims

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jude had shared his side of the ongoing drama between his younger brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye of P-Square.

Peter had written a letter to Paul tackling him for constantly degrading his craft and also implicated Jude for financial misappropriation of the group's royalties.

Speaking on his side of the story, Jude said he took 40 percent share of the income while Peter and Paul shared 60 percent equally.

Source: Legit.ng