Adedamola Abiodun, who goes by the stage name DJ Chicken, has caused a stir online following his conversation with Egungun

The duo were recorded outdoors with Egungun's wife, and Chicken was seen holding her hands firmly

However, what DJ Chicken told Egungun about his wife has sparked controversy online, and many wonder if to believe him or not

Adedamola Abiodun, fondly called DJ Chicken, caused a stir on social media after he made it to the front line of blogs.

The disc jockey who recently had a squabble with his arch-enemy, Portable, was seen in a video recording with the popular online content creator Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke, aka Egungun.

DJ Chicken tells Egungun more about his wife. Credit: @_egungun, @djchicken_kukuruku

Source: Instagram

"Your wife is your mother" - DJ Chicken

In the video, Chicken is seen holding Egungun's wife's hand, and according to him, Egungun's wife is an old soul and a witch.

Furthermore, he noted that she was behind his success and that he should ensure he takes great care of her.

Egungun did not seem to take him seriously, as he was seen laughing at DJ Chicken's revelations.

Watch the video here:

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported how Egungun sweetly celebrated his wife's birthday by buying her every single Apple gadget.

Reactions trail video of DJ Chicken

See how some social media users reacted below:

@olalekan_____:

"Your wife is your mummy."

@Jbrandy_YBNL:

"Dj chicken get spiritual eyes."

@CoolBoy_DML:

"You can never see it finish with DJ chicken."

@Olaniyi_Olami:

"Hold your baby veryyyy weellllll."

@AyodejiAkanbi_:

"Old ur baby like that as him talk am."

@its_orindayo:

"Prophet Ezekiel has spoken."

@jasonnnaluo:

"Come to think of it ehn na when this guy proposed to this hm bae hm contents begin blow up."

