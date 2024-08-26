Nigerian content creator Alvin of Lagos has come for VDM after he bashed those who donated to Bobrisky while in prison

Recall that Bobrisky put out a list of women who gave him money in a bid to appreciate them publicly, but VDM quickly criticised them

In a fresh update online, Alvin had much to say about the social media activist while comparing him to the crossdresser

Content creator and beautician Alvin of Lagos has made headlines after he brutally finished VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Martins Otse Vincent.

It is no longer news that Bobrisky has been in a grateful mood all weekend as he shared intricate details of his time at Kirikiri.

Alvin compares VDM to Bobriksy. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @bobrisky222,@alvinoflagos_official

The crossdresser rolled out a list of big-name women in the industry who showed him support by contributing money.

The list included public figures like Tiwa Savage, Funke Akindele, and even his ex-bestie, Tonto Dikeh. However, VDM found the list displeasing.

Weighing in on the issue, Alvin of Lagos made a mess of VDM after he compared him to the crossdresser. According to Alvin, Bobrisky is a crossdresser and services men for money, while VDM lowkey gives hand jobs to men.

He, however, concluded that VDM was just jealous of Bobrisky.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Alvin's video about VDM

Legit.ng has compiled reactions from netizens who shared their hot takes.

@adaikwerre:

"Which former life style? The boy tell una say him don change?"

@seatsandtickets:

"VDM is not jealous. No VDM slander will be accepted."

@kynkies__place:

"Wooooo make this week marinate at least."

@ph_oma:

"The truth is that vdm is not in position to condemn any cross dresser or any gay person because he has been there or still dere. Simple."

@mrhorlic:

"Anybody supporting Bobrisky may your son be like him in Jesus name."

@mrsatellite_tent:

"Instead of my Son to be like Bob let my Son be like VDM."

@misschidel:

"Seriously I certain that VDM is now jealous of Bobrisky."

Bobrisky brags about feeding 2,500 inmates

Bobrisky has shared the good deeds he did while he was an inmate at Kirikiri prison, which has sparked reactions.

In a now-deleted post on his Instagram, he noted that the condition of the inmates he met was very heartbreaking.

He stated that he fed all 2,500 prisoners after he ordered some items which were used to feed them.

