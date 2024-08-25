Bobrisky has shared the good deeds he did while he was an inmate in Kirikiri prison, and it has sparked reactions

In a now deleted post on his Instagram, he noted that the condition he met the inmates was very heartbroken

He stated that he fed all of 2, 500 prisoners after he ordered for some items which were used to feed them

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, seemed not done recalling what happened to him while he was in prison.

Legit.ng had reported that Bobrisky has granted an interview where he said that he was treated well by male inmates he lived with.

Bobrisky shares how he fed inmates. Photo credit @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

In a now deleted post on his Instagram page, Bobrisky said that he fed 2,500 inmates in Kirikiri prison.

According to him, he ordered five giant cows, 10 bags of rice, five baskets of tomatoes to feed the inmates.

Bobrisky talks about inmates

In the post, the ex-convict noted that he was heartbroken after seeing the condition of the inmates in Kirikiri prison.

The crossdresser shared the pictures of the fat cows he bought for the prisoners. He also added that he gave the inmates money as well.

Below is the post:

Reactions trail Bobrisky's claim

Netizens reacted to the claims made by Bobrisky. Here are some of the comments below:

@amandachisom_:

"If you did it God bless you! He is not the first, so many people go there and things change."

@bankholay:

"I just knew that we were not ready for the gist coming from that prison."

@ariesjewelry.co:

"Na vacay bob go. God will replenish Mr Bob. Which episode we dey bayi."

@flokiddi:

"Prison chronicles."

@mansurluxurygold:

"Do you have to explain to the world. Nobody owe you explanation just take the reward from God."

@mz__yemmy:

"Lie on us we are your Lai Mohamed."

@teeto__olayeni:

"God bless you Bob. One thing about Bob is,when it comes to anything food/feeding people? I don’t think he would lie."

@afeatofengineering:

"So you people had to add your own zero to the number abi?"

@i.am.vonny

"God bless you Bob."

@chika_charles00:

"For those saying Bob is lying yet nobody from any quarter has come out to debunk this ...she even tagged those who contributed while in prison..so carry your hate elsewhere..Bob is what she said she."

