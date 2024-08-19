Nigerian highlife singer Flavour N'abania recently spoke about the early days of his career in the music industry

The singer, during an interview with the UK's In My Opinion programme, recalled from where he all started in East

Flavour described how he started singing for a small crowd in Enugu before travelling to Lagos to record his breakout song

Nigerian singer Chinedu Okoli, also known as Flavour N'abania, recently opened up about his early musical career.

In an interview with the UK's 'In My Opinion' podcast, he discussed his journey from performing for small audiences to expanding his reach.

Flavour speaks about making it in the music industry Credit: @2niteflavour

Source: Instagram

Flavour recalled travelling to Lagos to record his first single and collaborating with Nigerian rapper Mr. Raw.

After returning to Enugu, he shared the song with the people around him and received a positive response.

He also disclosed how he went to the car park and freely distributed his CDs to the drivers, giving them a token to encourage them to play his CD. According to him, the majority of them loved it.

This encouraged him to print and sell several copies of the CD, which helped him gain traction in his career.

Flavour also asserted he learned much about being an artist from his senior colleague Mr Raw.

Watch the video below:

Flavour spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Tonyjay:

"we thank God he made that move if not hmmm."

@liverightfx:

"Thanks for posting these I’m enjoying them."

@nonzeal:

"I remember well me and flavour was working in the same bar call bubbles plaza back then in enugu 2004 precisely I was a waiter then and he used to sing on Friday and Saturday days every weekend,I know he will go far ,we both born in the same area achara layout then.what a life."

@OvieOfDelta:

"One of my favourite all time Nigerian musician."

@This_isBravado:

"Flavour is a good story teller. I just want to listen and listen."

@lifeinSchool_:

"Imagine Nigeria without Lagos."

@timi1530795:

"99% of Nigerian artists were made in Lagos."

@antoniouche22:

"Just trust the process and believe."

@timi1530795:

"99% of Nigerian artists were made in Lagos."

