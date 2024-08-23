Singer Enisa has bowed to pressure after she was unfollowed by Nigerians for her action against Davido and some others

The singer who had gotten a verse from Davido and also helped by some influencers had unfollowed Davido and Nigerians came for her

Fans reacted in the comment section after she followed Davido back as they shared their hot takes about it

American singer Enisa has reconsidered her action and made a U-turn by following Davido back on X.

Legit.ng had reported that Enisa had unfollowed Davido on X years after he gave her verse. She also unfollowed some Nigerian influencers who helped her.

In a new development, the music star has followed Davido back on the networking app after she lost 12k followers from the platform.

A search by Legit.ng on the X account of the American singer showed that she was now following five people, and the Grammy Award nominee is one of the people.

Before, she was only following just three people.

How fans reacted to what Enisa did

Reactions have trailed the moved made by Enisa. Here are some of the comments below:

@the_prettyonomhen:

"It’s her audacity to unfollow Davido for me."

@_foreverwinnie_:

"Small nyash de shake o."

@skilladontaesongs_:

"The best decision I made today was buying data instead of food ."

@arikeeee_:

"Who be Enisa?? Shey na name, animal, place or thing?"

@eniolatoyosi37:

"You can't fight Nigerians and win. Na only bad governance we get. We dey defend ourselves back to back."

@saint_nonso:

"Don't mess with my country people."

@the_ike_sandra:

"She no go fold ke."

@styleme_makeover:

"lol, Nigerian too dooo."

@callherariana_:

"Nigeria’s and oppressing people 5&6."

