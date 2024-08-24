Nigerian singer Omah Lay recently experienced an earthquake for the first time in his life during an interview

A video made the rounds showing the moment an earthquake hit while the singer was talking at a podcast

Omah Lay’s reaction to the potential natural disaster drew the attention of many Nigerians, and they dropped hot takes

Nigerian singer Stanley Omah Didia, aka Omah Lay, recently experienced an earthquake, and his reaction was captured on camera.

It all happened when the Soso crooner was recording an international podcast interview on the Zach Sang show.

Omah Lay's reaction while witnessing earthquake trends.

The Nigerian singer was in the middle of completing a statement when the studio started to shake, and the disturbance was visible on camera. This got Omah Lay to stop in his tracks to try to understand what was happening.

The show hosts then made it known that it was an earthquake causing the tremors and that it had to be a strong one because their building is usually not affected by earthquakes owing to how secure it was.

Omah Lay said:

“That is so weird, I have never seen an earthquake, I have never witnessed it. That is crazy, something must have happened… that was scary.”

What fans said about Omah Lay’s reaction to earthquake

The video of Omah Lay’s reaction after experiencing an earthquake for the first time spread on Nigerian social media space and it drew some comments from netizens.

“Omooo, if steeze and composure was a person shaaa😂❤️.”

“If i no book my flight to Nigeria asap... make i mad 😂.”

“Omah lay was like could this be the end 😂.”

“My baby is so composed.”

“The guy mind don fly 😂 add this moment to your album 😂.”

“We only die once.”

