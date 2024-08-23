Nigerian rapper Vector recently caused a stir after dropping his two cents about the Giant of Africa debate

On his official X page, the music star noted that Nigeria is not the giant of Africa and also gave a reason for his statement

Vector’s post triggered a few Nigerians, but it had the majority praising the music star for his description of the West African country

Nigerian rapper Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, aka Vector, recently took to social media to say that Nigeria is not the giant of Africa.

Over the years, Nigerians have been raised to believe that their country is the giant of Africa for a range of reasons.

However, Vector clarified the statement on his social media page. Taking to Twitter (X), he explained why he thinks Nigeria is not the giant of Africa.

According to the Early Momo crooner, Nigerians are the giant of Africa. He wrote:

“Nigeria is not the giant of Africa… NIGERIANS ARE.”

Nigerians react to Vector’s statement

Vector’s tweet quickly spread on social media and drew the attention of many netizens.

Some of them had issues with the music star’s take on the African Giant debate, while others praised him for what they took as a compliment. Read their reactions below:

Yom likened Nigeria to Asgard:

Rita had this to say about making a change in Nigeria:

This tweep said Nigerians fight themselves and don’t wait for the government:

Cleverly said there’s power in unity:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

iamblackfab:

“Finally I got the best description for a failed state. The citizens are the strength not the institution.”

Mz_esheza:

“Imagine we had a good government!! We for toooo prooooooud.”

arikeeee_:

“Abeg he's praising us ooo before una drag make una read slowly 😂.”

mrhero027:

“Thank God say I quick read the last paragraph bro, my body be don they pepper me.”

Evetutta:

“Did he lie.”

Fina.peters:

“I be giant na em I Dey hungry so?”

djclimber_:

“Wait…! Who give dem giant in the first place.😂😂😂😂 were they ever anything before Naija wey be sey na ant 🐜 somebody just wake up call dem giant 😂.”

browntmt970:

“You go explain tire 😂.”

_vinnawills:

“It’s evident that people don’t read… shame. 🤦‍♀️all they wanna do is attack.”

fatomide__opeyemi:

“I wonder how some people take get certificate self seeing some that doesn’t understand what he is saying.”

Cashcoming1:

“See as olodo people Dey attack him 😂.”

ezeqwesiri:

“He’s right ; Nigerians Are … a lot of people bashing him didn’t get his point . VEC is a giant.”

