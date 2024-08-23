Yakubu Aiyegbeni seems to have moved on 14 years after his iconic miss at the FIFA World Cup

The 'Yak' missed a begging chance against South Korea after what was just a tap-in went wide off the post

Yakubu earlier lamented that, to date, he still gets messages about that miss from fans and some critics

Former Nigerian international Yakubu Aiyegbeni has recalled his iconic missed chance at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Fourteen years on, the former Super Eagles striker disclosed that he still receives messages from angry fans and critics.

Aiyegbeni missed a glorious tap-in during a World Cup game between Nigeria and South Korea.

Yakubu Aiyegbeni has recalled his epic miss at the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Photo: Jamie McDonald.

The epic moment came when the three-time African champions trailed the Asians 2-1 inside the Moses Mabhida Stadium in South Africa.

Yusuf Ayila had squared the ball to Yakubu, who only needed to tuck home from about two meters out.

The then-Everton striker fluffed the chance, as his effort went wide, leaving mouths agape.

The ‘Yak’ would later score from the penalty spot to make it 2-2, but it was not enough as Nigeria crashed out of the tournament in the group stage.

Leadership reports that, to date, some critics have continued to demand an explanation of how he missed the tap-in with the goalkeeper and defenders out of the way.

He seems to have put the criticism behind him as he personally shared a clip of the miss on his social media handle. He added the caption, with laughing emojis:

"Make Una remember the miss well well".

Meanwhile, fans have taken to the comment section to react.

aysuga replied:

"The Legendary YAK! Nigeria’s All time 3rd Top Scorer. Nigerian with the highest Number of EPL goals 95."

colinudoh said:

"I love that you can look back at it like this. Great players miss goals, and PKs and everything. Zico missed a PK, Baggio missed a PK, even Pele sef."

laaykan007 lamented:

"You get mind o . U even happy posting it. Seems u intentionally toyed with our emotions that day."

teefash_16 posited:

"Omo i can't forget..but notwithstanding YAK is one of the best ever strikers in Premier League and Super Eagles.. Clinical finisher."

