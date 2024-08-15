Fast-rising hypeman, Barber Chair, has once again showcased his good fortune on social media, after leaving his former boss, GOE

The youngster announced that the house he was building was about to be completed as he gave fans a tour of the property

The video of Barber Chair’s new house was met with interesting reactions from netizens with many of them praising him

Young Nigerian hypeman, Muiz Akanbi, aka Barber Chair, is getting set to finish building his own house.

Just recently, a video made the rounds on social media of the entertainer displaying his property with great pride.

Recall that Barber Chair used to work with another hypeman, God Over Everything, aka GOE, before eventually parting ways with his boss under controversial circumstances.

Fans react as Barber Chair shows off new house he's building. Photos: @moneygee_, @god_over_junior_barber_chair

Source: Instagram

Only a few months after their separation, the youngster went online to announce that the house he was building was soon to be completed.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the video, the person behind the camera was heard congratulating the young hypeman. Barber Chair was also seen beaming with pride as he gushed over his house and said it didn’t matter that it wasn’t inside Lagos’s highbrow area, Lekki.

They went on to show some of the features of the two-bedroom house as they gushed over the P.O.P fittings, the tiles on the floors and the water heater in the bathroom.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Barber Chair’s house

Barber Chair’s house was met with interesting reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

AKA said even GOE doesn’t have a house:

Wilson said there’s a lot of money to be made on TikTok:

Jaidz expressed doubts about the ownership:

Chesslord wondered if there was more to it:

Baby wondered where he got the money from:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Big_laoti__:

“Congratulations 🎊 🎊 🎊.”

Berryflie433:

“Congratulations this boy get sense 💯 for you u no go fall inshallah ,🤲🏾.”

Mannigold1:

“Now now you don build house.”

emmy_don_btc:

“More wins bro🙌.”

Barber Chair goes clubbing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that God Over Everything (GOE), aka Adesina Taiwo’s former protégé Barber Chair, made waves online recently.

A fresh video went viral on Elon Musk's X, showing the young vocal talent in a clubhouse spraying money on a group of pole dancers scantily clad.

Barber Chair, who appeared to be in the company of one of his friends, seemed carried away in the moment.

Source: Legit.ng