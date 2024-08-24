Wizkid’s Bae Jada P Shares New Video, Finally Speaks Amid Pregnancy Rumours: “Safe Delivery”
- Nigerian singer Wizkid’s partner, Jada P, has broken her silence on social media after being trailed by pregnancy rumours
- On her X page, the mum of two posted a video of herself and accompanied it with words of advice
- Netizens had a lot to say about Jada’s post, with a number of them speaking about her alleged pregnancy
Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid’s partner and manager, Jada Pollock, aka Jada P, has spoken up on social media after fans claimed she was heavily pregnant.
Recall that a video recently made the rounds of someone who appeared to be Jada with a big baby bump as she carried Wizkid’s second son, AJ, in the clip.
Shortly after the clip got Nigerians talking, Jada took to her official X page to post a video of herself posing in front of a mirror while rocking an oversized white shirt.
Wizkid’s partner accompanied the video with a caption stating how social media opinions do not matter as long as a person is happy in real life.
She wrote:
“All this social media shi!t doesn’t matter. Make sure you’re happy in REAL LIFE!”
See her tweet below:
Netizens react to Jada P’s post
As expected, Jada P’s post drew the attention of Wizkid’s fans and haters. Many of them continued to speak about the pregnancy rumours with some of them telling her what to name the supposed child.
Read some of their comments below:’
Oladele told Jada to birth a girl and call her Morayo:
Spy called Jada a baby making machine:
Lion wished Jada a safe delivery:
Dion condemned Jada for being unmarried:
This tweep asked if she was truly happy with Wizkid:
Wizkid's Jada P's shows off her heavy baby bump in viral video, fans react: "Let's pray it's baby girl"
Udeh told Jada to make sure Wizkid marries her:
This tweep wished her safe delivery:
Wizkid describes his new kind of music
Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed and the kind of music he makes.
During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he is no longer an Afrobeats singer, revealing the type of music he now makes.
After revealing that he now makes Bollywood music, he slammed his fans, throwing abusive words at them.
