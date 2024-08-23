Young Duu has seemingly cleared the rumours about him buying a brand-new SUV after photos of him standing on the car trended

The former Zeh Nation signee shared a video to explain that the brand-new SUV car was part of a new music video

Young Duu's former boss, Portable Zazu, also reacted to the new video as other netizens rated the upcoming singer's new song

Nigerian singer Oluwabamishe Lukman Abioro, aka Young Duu, has shared a new music video hours after he left netizens wondering if he has bought himself a brand-new SUV.

Recall that the former Portable signee took to his social media timeline to post a photo of himself on top of a black SUV.

Young Duu’s photo with the expensive car came days after his former boss, Portable, took delivery of his Lincoln Navigator SUV.

Young Duu shares new music video

The upcoming singer seemingly cleared the air when he was spotted standing on the same SUV in a video for his new song, Level, which he recently dropped.

It turned out the viral pictures were from the music video.

Young Duu also collaborated with an upcoming artiste in the new video.

Watch Young Duu's new music video below:

Portable, others react to Young Duu's video

While the Zeh Nation boss simply liked his former signee's video, other netizens shared their comments about Young Duu's song. Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

skaterocket_:

"Make una talk true ….. Youngiduu sings better than potable."

flamezyofficial_:

"Liked by PORTABLEBAEBY ! Una must gree for YOUNGIII DUUUU by force and fire 🔥. All my stakes on Youngiii Duuuu forever still!."

ayor_aad:

"You don dey improve, nice one you are getting there."

teju_latuchee_laporch:

"No relent you will make it soon ..even your Boss go still come beg you when the glory come."

cashy__________:

"Youngi seh. Oti lor."

