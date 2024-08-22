Nigerian Street-pop artist Portable has shown interest in fast-rising hypeman, Barber Chair

During a recent Instagram live session, the Zazu star encouraged Barber Chair to join his record label

Portable promised to buy a car for the youngster, among other things, and netizens reacted

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has called on fast-rising hypeman Barber Chair to join his record label, Zeh Nation.

Just recently, Barber Chair went live on his official Instagram page and Portable joined in as a guest. During his time on the platform, the Zazu crooner pitched his record label to the youngster.

Fans react as Portable tries to convince Barber Chair to join his label. Photos: @portablebaeby, @barber_chair001

Source: Instagram

Portable vows to buy car for Barber Chair

In a snippet from the IG live that made the rounds, Portable tried to lure Barber Chair over to his side with a series of juicy offers.

The Tony Montana crooner told the youngster that if he joined his Zeh Nation label, he would buy him a car, rent him an apartment, and even give his mother money.

The singer added that he would also create a page for Barber Chair and make sure to follow and tag him so that his followers would grow on the platform.

In his words:

“If you come to Zeh Nation I will give you a car, I will sign you, I will make you blow and rent a house for you to live in, I will give your mother money. Come Zeh Nation, I will take care of you. I love your vibe, give me the vibe and cheer, not Barber Chair o, Don’t worry, be coming to Zeh Nation if you want to blow. I will buy a car for you, I will make you blow and I will even tutor you. I will open a platform for you and tag you and you will have followers.”

See the video below:

What fans said about Portable’s offer

As expected, the Instagram live conversation between Portable and Barber Chair soon went viral and drew the attention of many Nigerians.

A number of them raised concerns about the Zazu star’s offer to Barber Chair and some of them advised the youngster.

Read some of their comments below:

exboy100:

“Once you go portable label, your own don finish.”

adun_ola_oluwa:

“DJ YK mule e better make u go back to beach pass make u go zeh nation.”

tidzy:

“U go wash car tire for Odogwu bar go ask them femzy jay and abuga.”

iamkaren1759:

“No go portable place ooo.”

adebayo.official:

“You go wash car oo.”

blessingboy_cadochiefpriest:

“baba wan teach lesson how to respect ur helper if u go na u lose.”

officialawethe_man_001:

“Omo I use your mama head beg you you better stay your house jeje you wan go record label way you go lost.”

yung_thug376:

“Him commot portable for live, this boy na ogbaragba.”

ollatilewa:

“If you talk too much this ones go beat you beat your mummy.”

ganiuajagbangba:

“Na motor wey go finish u him go give u no go portable side.”

umaruvandi:

“No go 0000.. please no go ooooo.”

boytrillzzz:

“Portable no de buy himself better car. U fit get scrab.”

shinzylavish:

“Set up.”

bamisoro_global:

“Road end for you if you try it.”

boy_p217:

“Bro no go oo.”

hargboh_yankyy:

“Portable just dey promise pple motor up and down, werey.”

oluwatobi_npg:

“No go there 00, hmmm.”

omoge_akure:

“He go buy car wey old pass you. To turn steering sef na war for Abuga abi Wetin be that him artist name again wey dem gather sing Alimi?”

thread9ja:

“He wan rip the boy,he wan sign the boy now but he no allow others to sign yungi duu.”

valentino142021:

“Better for Babachair to return to him mama house than sign for Portable.”

_life_of_kulzzy_:

“The car wey you promise Kesari okala You no give am o, you don promise another person.”

ire_cashh:

“Portable wan use the boy grace.”

d4_concept:

“It's better to go back to G O E than Potable.”

_progr3ss_29:

“Make he go there. change color instead make portable book the boy Werey wan use him glory join him artist wey no blow.”

it_get_deeper44:

“Dey come zeh nation make you come dey wash car.”

shigoboy_09:

“I pity this boy sha.”

x.skid_official:

“Ripping loading.”

soft_mai6:

“Trap ni o!”

Barber Chair builds his first house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Barber Chair is getting set to finish building his own house.

Just recently, a video made the rounds on social media of the entertainer displaying his property with great pride.

Recall that Barber Chair used to work with another hypeman, God Over Everything, aka GOE, before eventually parting ways with his boss under controversial circumstances.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

