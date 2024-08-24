Gospel singer Tope Alabi has a career that spans over two decades to her name in the Nigerian music industry

The mother of three is known for her usage of profound Yoruba words in most of her songs, especially when qualifying God

Before moving to the gospel industry in 2001, Tope Alabi had made a name for herself in the Yoruba genre of Nollywood

Tope Alabi, also known as Agbo Jesu by some of her ardent fans, is one of the popular gospel singers in Nigeria who sings with profound Yoruba-rooted words.

Before taking up music as her sole career, the gospel artiste was one of those considered the pacesetters of soundtracks in the Yoruba film industry in the 1990s.

Tope Alabi released Baba Mimo Mowa Sope in 2001. Credit: @topealabi/X

Source: Instagram

According to the reports, Tope Alabi has composed over 350 soundtracks, which is an incredible feat.

Tope Alabi, who has been singing since she was seven at her local church, has built a name for herself in the gospel industry today.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

How did Tope Alabi's journey into gospel music star

While she is known as the voice behind some movie soundtracks, Tope accepted her ministry as a gospel artiste after she gave her life to Jesus Christ.

In 2001, Tope released her debut and breakout album, 'Oore Ti o Common, ' which means 'Uncommon Blessings' in English. The album comprised more than eight tracks, notably Baba Mimo Mowa Sope, which is our main focus in this article.

Baba Mimo Mowa Sope - Makossa beats that left people dancing

For many who grew up in Christian Nigerian homes in the early 2000s, Baba Mimo Mowa Sope (Holy Father I have Come To Give You Thanks) was that tune that was used for choreographies in churches or at schools' end-of-the-year parties.

The song has a danceable beat known as Makosa, which uses guitar accompaniments in the form of solo and rhythm guitar.

In the early 2000s, the dancers raised their arms and took calculated steps forward and backwards to dance Makossa.

While the dance step has since faded out in Nigeria, Makosa as a song genre remains popular, with many Christian praise songs to it.

Watch Baba Mimo Mowa Sope by Tope Alabi here.

Tope Alabi's Baba Mimo Mowa Sope is a sampled song?

While many may not know, Baba Mimo Mowa Sope, a praise song with a Makossa beat, was sampled.

The original version was titled 1er Gaou by Magic System and was released in 1999.

Unlike Tope Alabi's version, which was a song of gratitude to God, the original version by Ivorian Zouglou artists was an autobiographical account of lead singer Salif Traoré about his former girlfriend who wanted to come back to him when he became famous - for him, it was a heartbreak song.

Listen to 1er Gaou by Magic System

What people said after realising Baba Mimo Mowa Sope was sampled

Below are some of the comments:

Olaseike, while reacting to a video in 2023, said:

"Lmao I knew the comment section will be a mess. When we were singing baba mimo mowa sope o and the beat is Awilo’s beat, you people didn’t crying because you felt Tope Alabi is holy.. but you’re dragging this choir. Miss me with hypocrisy.."

Zeedbaeby, in 2022 said:

"Yes. We even changed the lyrics " baba mimo mimo mimo mowa sope o" 🤣 God , abeg!"

Cost_Scientist said:

"Tope Alabi precisely. This is the song she did remix that launch into what she has become today."

It is safe to say song sampling is not limited to Afrobeats, as Nigerian music lovers have repeatedly dragged popular singer Burna Boy over this.

Following the release of Baba Mimi Mowa Sope, Tope Alabi went on to show she had more to offer, dropping hit songs like Iwe Eri in 2003, Agbara Re NI in 2005, Moriyanu, Agbelebu in 2011, and many more.

Tope has remained relevant and has performed live at events within and outside Nigeria, including on big Christian music stages like The Experience.

Tope Alabi prays for Aduke Gold

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting an old video of Tope Alabi speaking about her now-late colleague Aduke GoId and praying for her publicly resurfaced on social media.

In the viral recording, Alabi said good things about her junior colleague and shared how long they had known each other.

Alabi also noted that she doesn't have to post about Aduke Gold before she would know that she was loved.

Legit.ng reported that Aduke Gold died at the University College Teaching Hospital UCH, Ibadan, after battling cervical cancer.

Source: Legit.ng